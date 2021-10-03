The Valley Vagabond: Adventures in Pandemic Travel, Ireland, the finale!
If you’ve been reading along, you’ll know last week was part III of Jeff Lewis’ epic Valley Vagabond trip to Ireland. This week we have part IV the finale!. Besides our time in Dublin, Cobh was the only place where we stayed right in the thick of an urban setting. The view out our window was of the incredible St Colman’s Cathedral. Just a hundred yards away was the Cobh waterfront where the Titanic made its last port of call. Four days later, it and 1517 souls were resting on the bottom of the Atlantic.livingsnoqualmie.com
