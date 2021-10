TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)–The National Hockey League (NHL), in association with the Tampa Bay Sports Commission, will open the 2021-22 season with the 2021 NHL Face-Off Concert featuring multi-platinum band All Time Low and a special appearance by the Stanley Cup on Tuesday, Oct. 12, in downtown Tampa before the Tampa Bay Lightning raise their third Stanley Cup championship banner inside AMALIE Arena. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) The free concert will originate from a stage in the waters where the Hillsborough River meets the Garrison Channel. The band’s performance will be free and open to fans to enjoy on...

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO