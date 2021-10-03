Yankees select Brody Koerner, transfer Luke Voit to 60-day IL

New York Yankees first baseman Luke Voit Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees selected the contract of right-hander Brody Koerner and optioned him to Triple-A, per a team announcement. To make room on the 40-man roster, first baseman Luke Voit was transferred from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

For Voit, this officially ends his season and eliminates any chance of him returning to the club at some point during the postseason. Overall, it was a disappointing campaign for the slugger, as he was hampered by injuries, with multiple trips to the IL, primarily due to his knee. He managed to get into 68 games at the MLB level and hit .239/.328/.437. That production was still 11% better than league average as measured by wRC+. However, that’s a big drop-off from the wRC+ of 153 that he put up during the shortened 2020 campaign and the 126 he had over 118 games in 2019.

It was perhaps because of Voit’s continued struggles to stay healthy that the Yankees acquired a replacement first baseman at the deadline in the form of Anthony Rizzo. However, Rizzo is a free agent at the end of this season, meaning that the Yankees could let Voit take over as the regular first baseman again in 2022. That will probably depend on how his health progresses over the coming months and through the winter. Voit reached arbitration for the first time last winter as a Super Two player. He and the Yankees agreed to a $4.7M salary for 2021. He would be in line for a modest raise for 2022.

Koerner was previously selected to the roster in early August and lasted about three weeks before being outrighted back to Triple-A. In that time, he only got into two games, logging three innings with two hits, two walks, one earned run and one strikeout. In Triple-A this year, he’s logged 75 innings with an ERA of 3.48 and 60 strikeouts. He could potentially be an emergency option for the Yankees during the postseason. Players in the organization but not on the 40-man roster before Sept. 1 can still participate in the playoffs via a petition to the Commissioner’s Office, a fairly common maneuver throughout the league.