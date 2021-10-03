CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Yankees select Brody Koerner, transfer Luke Voit to 60-day IL

By Darragh McDonald
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xar40_0cG1UYdR00
New York Yankees first baseman Luke Voit Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees selected the contract of right-hander Brody Koerner and optioned him to Triple-A, per a team announcement. To make room on the 40-man roster, first baseman Luke Voit was transferred from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

For Voit, this officially ends his season and eliminates any chance of him returning to the club at some point during the postseason. Overall, it was a disappointing campaign for the slugger, as he was hampered by injuries, with multiple trips to the IL, primarily due to his knee. He managed to get into 68 games at the MLB level and hit .239/.328/.437. That production was still 11% better than league average as measured by wRC+. However, that’s a big drop-off from the wRC+ of 153 that he put up during the shortened 2020 campaign and the 126 he had over 118 games in 2019.

It was perhaps because of Voit’s continued struggles to stay healthy that the Yankees acquired a replacement first baseman at the deadline in the form of Anthony Rizzo. However, Rizzo is a free agent at the end of this season, meaning that the Yankees could let Voit take over as the regular first baseman again in 2022. That will probably depend on how his health progresses over the coming months and through the winter. Voit reached arbitration for the first time last winter as a Super Two player. He and the Yankees agreed to a $4.7M salary for 2021. He would be in line for a modest raise for 2022.

Koerner was previously selected to the roster in early August and lasted about three weeks before being outrighted back to Triple-A. In that time, he only got into two games, logging three innings with two hits, two walks, one earned run and one strikeout. In Triple-A this year, he’s logged 75 innings with an ERA of 3.48 and 60 strikeouts. He could potentially be an emergency option for the Yankees during the postseason. Players in the organization but not on the 40-man roster before Sept. 1 can still participate in the playoffs via a petition to the Commissioner’s Office, a fairly common maneuver throughout the league.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

New York Yankees Announce Significant Roster Move

The New York Yankees have lost eight of their last nine games and will need to battle hard to get a Wildcard spot in the playoffs. In an effort to fix some issues, the Yankees are making a pretty significant roster move. According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, the Yankees...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Brett Gardner’s 10-word message about his future with Yankees after wild-card game loss to Red Sox

The New York Yankees flamed out of the 2021 MLB postseason after getting wrecked by the Boston Red Sox in a 6-2 American League wild-card game loss at Fenway Park on Tuesday. The Yankees crashing and burning against their fiercest rival and despite a luxurious payroll only add fuel to an offseason that’s going to have them answering plenty of questions, including whether the team’s future would still include veteran outfielder Brett Gardner — at least until the end of the 2022 MLB season.
MLB
MLB

Youngest Yankee to appear in WS dies at 85

Tom Carroll, the youngest Yankee ever to appear in the World Series, passed away on Sept. 22, five days after his 85th birthday. Carroll was 19 years and 14 days old on Oct. 1, 1955, when he pinch-ran for Eddie Robinson, who had hit for starting pitcher Johnny Kucks, in the sixth inning of Game 1 of the 1955 World Series against the Dodgers at Ebbets Field. Carroll was stranded on first base when the next two batters flied out to end the inning and Rip Coleman came on to pitch.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Luke Voit
Pinstripe Alley

Another IL stint for Luke Voit raises many questions

Luke Voit’s latest trip to the IL is of course frustrating for all involved in the short term, as you never want to lose a bat like his, regardless of his role. Long-term, however, it raises multiple questions about his future with the Yankees, and how the Yankees address the first base position heading into the 2022 season. Let’s take a quick look at some of the possible scenarios and ways in which the Yankees might address the situation:
MLB
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Judge removed from game under mysterious circumstances

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge was removed from Sunday’s game against the Mets for an unknown reason. The New York Yankees have been on a downward spiral after their 13-game winning streak reached its end. It certainly does not help that the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox leaped them in the AL Wild Card standings. As if things could not get any worse, there is a mystery regarding star outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLB
FanSided

Yankees: 3 possible first base replacements for Luke Voit this offseason

With Luke Voit’s New York Yankees career up in the air, it is worth looking at a few possible replacements at the first base position for 2022. Objectively, it looks like the 2020 MVP candidate has already played his final game in pinstripes, finishing this season on the 60-Day IL after an unnecessary knee tweak sprinting to first on a strikeout.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Triple A#Il#Super Two
New York Post

Aaron Judge faces mounting expectations in chase of Yankee royalty

On the subject of great Yankee expectations, and the burden they represent, you could argue that Aaron Judge signed up for this. Only he didn’t sign up for it. He was drafted by the world’s most famous ballclub in 2013, then ultimately charged to add to Yankee mythology. He is...
MLB
CBS Sports

Yankees' Luke Voit: Nursing knee issue

Voit suffered a right knee injury during Wednesday's loss to the Blue Jays, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports. Voit struck out in his pinch-hit appearance Wednesday, but he picked up the knee injury running to first base on a dropped third strike. The 30-year-old is receiving treatment and should be considered day-to-day until the team updates his status.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
talesbuzz.com

Yankees to face Anthony Rizzo-Luke Voit first-base decision

TORONTO — It’s clear the Yankees are riding with Anthony Rizzo at first base down the stretch, with Luke Voit benched again with a left-hander on the mound on Tuesday. Aaron Boone said he weighed playing the righty-swinging Voit against Toronto left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu, but went with Rizzo instead.
MLB
CBS Sports

Yankees' Luke Voit: Not starting Thursday

Voit (knee) isn't starting Thursday's game against the Blue Jays. Voit sustained a right knee injury in Wednesday's loss to Toronto, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available off the bench Thursday. Anthony Rizzo will start at first base while Gary Sanchez serves as the designated hitter.
MLB
CBS Sports

Yankees' Luke Voit: Placed on injured list

Voit was placed on the 10-day injured list with left knee inflammation Thursday, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports. Voit was removed from Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays due to a knee injury that will force him to miss the remainder of the regular season. The 30-year-old appeared in 68 games this year and slashed .239/.328/.437 with 11 home runs, 35 RBI and 26 runs. It's not yet clear if he could return if the Yankees advance to the ALDS.
MLB
CBS Boston

Red Sox-Rays ALDS Breakdown: Do Sox Stand A Chance Against 100-Win Rays?

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox dispatched the New York Yankees in gratifying fashion in the AL Wild Card game on Tuesday night. Their reward? A showdown with the 100-win Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS. Tampa Bay was one of just three teams to hit the century mark in wins in 2021, and the only American League team to do so. The Rays are in the postseason for the third straight season, losing to the L.A. Dodgers in the World Series in 2020 and falling to the Astros in the ALDS in 2019 after winning the Wild Card game. The Rays...
MLB
FanSided

Yankees: Did we just watch Luke Voit’s final game as a Bomber?

Funny enough, a few hours ago we were about to write about whether or not Luke Voit was going to be included on any postseason roster should the New York Yankees make it that far. Now? We’re questioning if we’ll ever see him play in pinstripes ever again. On Thursday...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
194K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy