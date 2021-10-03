IN MEMORIAM: John Geer, Former Trustee

John Farr Geer, of New York City, died on September 17, 2021, at the age of 90. A retired corporate attorney, he served as general counsel of the Church Pension Fund and before that as general counsel of American Standard Inc., both in New York City. John volunteered for many years with religious and charitable organizations, including his time on the General Theological Seminary Board of Trustees, the Corp. for the Relief of Widows/Children of Protestant Episcopal Clergymen in the State of NY, and Visiting Neighbors. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War as a First Lieutenant, Field Artillery, and was an alumnus of Columbia Law School, Princeton University and Kent School.