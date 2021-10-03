Kansas football vs. Iowa State report card: Jayhawks trounced by Cyclones in Big 12 matchup

AMES, Iowa — Kansas football lost its fourth-straight game Saturday with a 59-7 defeat against Iowa State. The Jayhawks (1-4, 0-2 in Big 12 Conference) weren’t competitive in the first half as they had been in past games this season. The Cyclones (3-2, 1-1 in Big 12) took a commanding, 28-0 lead in the first quarter alone and never looked back. Kansas head coach Lance Leipold and company now head into an open week with some extra time to prepare before they face Texas Tech (4-1, 1-0 in Big 12) on Homecoming in Lawrence.