Elizabeth Schmidt, a Senior at Merrill High School (MHS), has been named Athlete of the Week for the week of Sept. 9. Schmidt runs on the Merrill Bluejays Cross Country team, is now in her fourth year running Varsity, and started off the season with a first place finish for the ladies at the opening meet on Aug. 26 in Rhinelander with nine schools/teams represented. She is a top runner on both the Cross Country Team and on the Bluejay Track team, has broken numerous school records, and spent a good deal of her summer training, as she continually strives to beat her own personal records.

MERRILL, WI ・ 12 DAYS AGO