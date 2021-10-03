Art MoB: Birds Matter by Don Osterberg
Art MoB Studios & Marketplace will highlight artist Don Osterberg in Birds Matter, the October installment of Artist and Blooms. Simone Wood of The Blue Blossom Floral Apothecary will create a floral arrangement to complement Osterberg’s work. “From as far back as I can remember, drawing and painting has been an important part of my life,” says Osterberg, a former professor of vertebrate biology at the State University of New York (SUNY). While Osterberg works in many media, including watercolor, charcoal and acrylic, the works in this show are predominantly done in pastel.thelaurelofasheville.com
