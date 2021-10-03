Truett’s Chick-fil-A Sports: Sunday update — Falcons lose; latest high school and college rankings. Earlier: Berry falls 27-6 to Trinity. Shorter clipped by Valdosta State, 49-13. Georgia cruises; Tech wrecked.
Truett’s Chick-fli-A, 264 Shorter Ave., 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Self-serve, drive-through, curbside, Door Dash. Mount Berry Mall, 7 a.m. curbside breakfast; 9 a.m. inside; open until 8:30 p.m. Shipping Container, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. All Monday-Saturday. SUNDAY UPDATES. Washington edges Falcons, 34-30. What happened. AJC weekly high school rankings (through Oct. 3)hometownheadlines.com
Comments / 0