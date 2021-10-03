Mica Gallery Presents New Featured Artists for Fall
Mica, the cooperative fine craft gallery in downtown Bakersville, continues its monthly Featured Artist Spotlight series showcasing the work of member artists. Through October, Vicki Essig presents Bookstone, an exhibit of small hand-bound books and journals constructed with the incorporation of mica, or bookstone, a silicate mineral that has been mined and processed for hundreds of years in the Spruce Pine mining district.thelaurelofasheville.com
