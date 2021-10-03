Answering Your Raiders, NFL Questions

Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven Publisher Hondo S. Carpenter answers the Silver and Black fans' questions each week in our weekly mailbag.

Henderson, Nev.--There is no fan base in the National Football League hungrier for information on their team than the Raider Nation. That is why each week, we offer a buffet of Silver and Black information as we answer your questions and emails as it pertains to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Hondo, I am curious, how confident you are that Josh Jacobs will play on Monday night? --Larry R.

I know that they would like him to play. I know that he wants to play. While I expect that he will, I am not expecting him to be a thirty-plus carry guy.

Hondo, what is the biggest story with this team so far? So many options, what do you think is the biggest? --C.T.

No doubt that would be Gus Bradley and the defense. The offense was top-10 last year, the defense was so bad, their improvement tells the story.

Hondo, if you had to pick a defensive MVP this year, I know it's only three games, who would you pick? --Victor N.

Denzel Perryman to me is a no-brainer. I know how great Maxx Crosby has been, but to me, Perryman has been the enforcer that the Raiders haven't had since Khalil Mack.

Hondo, do you have a prediction on the Raiders vs. the Chargers on Monday Night? --Lori A.

I think this is another Daniel Carlson field goal game, and the Raiders win another....cough-cough...home game.

Do you have a question you want to see printed in next week's question and answer article? Please email it to me at SpartanNationMail@yahoo.com

Tell us what you think when you make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter