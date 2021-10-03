CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Answering Your Raiders, NFL Questions

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 6 days ago
Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven Publisher Hondo S. Carpenter answers the Silver and Black fans' questions each week in our weekly mailbag.

Henderson, Nev.--There is no fan base in the National Football League hungrier for information on their team than the Raider Nation. That is why each week, we offer a buffet of Silver and Black information as we answer your questions and emails as it pertains to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Hondo, I am curious, how confident you are that Josh Jacobs will play on Monday night? --Larry R.

I know that they would like him to play. I know that he wants to play. While I expect that he will, I am not expecting him to be a thirty-plus carry guy.

Hondo, what is the biggest story with this team so far? So many options, what do you think is the biggest? --C.T.

No doubt that would be Gus Bradley and the defense. The offense was top-10 last year, the defense was so bad, their improvement tells the story.

Hondo, if you had to pick a defensive MVP this year, I know it's only three games, who would you pick? --Victor N.

Denzel Perryman to me is a no-brainer. I know how great Maxx Crosby has been, but to me, Perryman has been the enforcer that the Raiders haven't had since Khalil Mack.

Hondo, do you have a prediction on the Raiders vs. the Chargers on Monday Night? --Lori A.

I think this is another Daniel Carlson field goal game, and the Raiders win another....cough-cough...home game.

Do you have a question you want to see printed in next week's question and answer article? Please email it to me at SpartanNationMail@yahoo.com

