The Dallas Cowboys took down the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3 of the NFL season on Monday Night Football, 41-21. The Cowboys' offense looked unstoppable as the Cowboys run and threw all over the Eagles' defense behind Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard, Dalton Schultz and more. Plus, CB Trevon Diggs looks like one of the best defensive players in the NFL right now. The Cowboys came out of Monday Night Football with a statement win over the Philadelphia Eagles 41-21. They were led by quarterback Dak Prescott who was very efficient in a game where he had a completion percentage of over 80 % and threw for 3 touchdowns.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO