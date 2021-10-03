Roberto, Gil replace injured players in Spain's squad
MADRID -- Sergi Roberto and Bryan Gil have been added to Spain's squad ahead of the Nations League semifinal match against Italy, the Spanish soccer federation said Sunday. Both were called up to replace injured players. Roberto comes in for Brais MÃ©ndez, who got hurt in Celta Vigo's 1-0 loss at Elche in the Spanish league on Sunday. MÃ©ndez had been added to the squad on Friday because of an injury to Barcelona's Pedri GonzÃ¡lez.www.dailyherald.com
