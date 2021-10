DALLAS, Texas – Jansen Smith continues the tradition of Little Rock golfers going low at Trinity Forest Golf Club, posting a 6-under 65 in round three of the Trinity Forest Invitational to finish tied for second with an 8-under 205. The effort led Little Rock to a 5-under 279 over the final 18 holes, jumping two spots to finish tied for third at 4-under 848.

DALLAS, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO