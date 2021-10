The innate human immune system is capable of recognizing and fighting pathogens such as viruses, bacteria or parasites. In addition to other conserved structure, it can detect pathogens based on their RNA and DNA. Since these nucleic acids are also present in human cells the immune system must be able to differentiate endogenous substances from exogenous ones in order to avoid autoinflammation or autoimmune diseases. This mechanism is also known as self/non-self discrimination. In a study now published in the renowned EMBO Journal, the research group of Christian Seiser (Center for Anatomy and Cell Biology at MedUni Vienna) could show that the epigenetic key enzyme DNA methyltransferase 1 is an important factor in preventing autoinflammation.

