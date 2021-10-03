Bradenton Beach mayoral candidates discuss city issues
BRADENTON BEACH – Voters will soon decide whether incumbent John Chappie or challenger David Galuszka serves as the city's next mayor. The mayor's race will conclude with in-person voting at the Bradenton Beach Fire Hall, 201 Second St. N., on Tuesday, Nov. 2. The deadline to register to vote in the 2021 elections was Monday, Oct. 4. Vote by mail voting in the mayor's race is already underway and Saturday, Oct. 23 is the deadline to request a vote by mail ballot.
