CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Louisville Opens as Home Favorite vs. Virginia

By Matthew McGavic
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 6 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville might be reeling from their controversial loss down in Winston-Salem, but if oddsmakers are to be believed, they could be in line for a bounce-back game at home against Virginia.

According to Circa Sports, the Cardinals have opened up as a -3.0 favorite against the visiting Cavaliers. The over/under has been set at 67.5.

Louisville (3-2, 1-1 ACC) returns home with a bitter taste in their mouth, most recently falling 37-34 at Wake Forest. Their three-game win streak was snapping thanks in part to loads of missed opportunities, as well as some at-time shoddy officiating.

As for Virginia (3-2, 1-2 ACC), it has been a roller coaster season up to this point. They opened up with blowout wins over William & Mary and Illinois, but were then blown out themselves by North Carolina and Wake Forest. They most recently squeaked out a 30-28 win at Miami, thanks to a missed game-winning field goal from the Canes.

The Cardinals and Cavalier are both 3-2 against the spread this season. Louisville failed to cover against Ole Miss (+9.0) and EKU (-30.0); but did so against UCF (+7.0), FSU (+1.0) and Wake Forest (+7.0). Virginia covered against William & Mary (-30.5), Illinois (-10.5) and Miami (+3.5); but not to UNC (+7.5) or Wake Forest (-3.5).

Kickoff vs. Virginia is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 9 at 3:00 p.m. EST.

(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
LouisvilleReport

Bryan Brown Assigns Harsh Grade to Louisville Defense Following Wake Forest Game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville defense did not exactly have a stellar outing in their most recent game against Wake Forest. With control of the Atlantic Division, and a three-game win streak on the line, the Cardinals struggled to contain the Demon Deacons attack. The front seven rarely was able to get in the backfield, and the secondary had several instances where they seemed lost.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

How Does Mike James' Injury Impact Louisville?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Before the 2021-22 season even had a chance to tip-off, the Louisville men's basketball program has already suffered a setback. Guard/forward Mike James, who is entering his first season of collegiate basketball, suffered a torn left Achilles during practice Wednesday. An MRI Thursday later confirmed the injury, and he is set to undergo surgery at Norton Hospital Friday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Marshon Ford, Jordan Watkins Preview Virginia

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With control of the Atlantic Division on the line, the Louisville (3-2, 1-1 ACC) could not extend their three-game win streak, falling 37-34 to No. 24 Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C. Next up, Louisville will return home to host Virginia (3-2, 1-2 ACC) at Cardinal Stadium. Kickoff...
VIRGINIA STATE
LouisvilleReport

Louisville Preparing for Versatile Virginia Defense

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Over the last few games, the Louisville offense has started to find their stride. After averaging just 27.0 points and 398.0 yards per game against Ole Miss and Eastern Kentucky, the Cardinals have increased both marks up to 35.7 and 472.7 against UCF, Florida State and Wake Forest.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia College Sports
Louisville, KY
Sports
Louisville, KY
College Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Illinois State
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
LouisvilleReport

Scott Satterfield Provides Injury Update Ahead of Virginia Matchup

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The injury bug has not been kind to the Louisville football program in recent weeks. In successive games against UCF and Florida State, the Cardinals lost key pieces for the season on both sides of the football. First, inside linebacker Monty Montgomery suffered a torn right ACL against the Knights, then wide receiver Braden Smith had 'some ligaments' torn in his left knee.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Cavaliers#Circa Sports#Cardinals#Acc#Ole Miss#Eku#Ucf#Louisville Report#Instagram
LouisvilleReport

Scott Satterfield Calling For More Consistency From Officiating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After each week of games in the Atlantic Coast Conference, all 14 programs have the ability to send in plays to the league offices regarding their officiating, and they will in turn receive feedback. The way that Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield uses this system, is so he can relay to his players how they should go about playing more mistake free football.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Game Day Live Blog: Louisville @ Wake Forest | Game 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After capturing a win on the road in their ACC opener, the Louisville football program is capping off their two-game road trip, traveling to Winston-Salem, N.C. for a pivotal Atlantic Division matchup with Wake Forest. Racing out to a 24-point lead, the Cardinals held off Florida State...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
FSU
LouisvilleReport

Louisville Rallies, Falls Short at Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - With control of the Atlantic Division on the line, the Louisville football program could not extend their three-game win streak, falling 37-34 to No. 24 Wake Forest at Truist Field. Trailing by 10 heading into the fourth quarter after 17 points unanswered by the Demon Deacons (5-0,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

LouisvilleReport

Louisville, KY
393
Followers
672
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

LouisvilleReport is a FanNation channel covering Louisville athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy