In rocky, frosty landscapes, specific patterns of stones can end up forming – it's like human hands have formed them, but without any gardener being anywhere near them. A new study shows how these formations can be created with needle ice – spikes of ice that rise up from the earth and are formed with groundwater. The researchers used a combination of lab experiments and computer models to show how needle ice can shift small rocks and soil particles into patterns, pushing them from underneath to slightly change their position. Because needle ice is more likely to form and flourish on bare...

SCIENCE ・ 8 HOURS AGO