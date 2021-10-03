CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oilers Forward Josh Archibald Out Indefinitely With Myocarditis

Cover picture for the articleEdmonton Oilers coach Dave Tippett has said that forward Josh Archibald is out indefinitely after having been diagnosed with myocarditis. Tippett also revealed that Archibald had COVID-19 over the off-season. Earlier in September, Oilers GM Ken Holland confirmed to Oilers Now Radio host Bob Stauffer that Archibald was the only unvaccinated player on the team. The news came after it was announced that Oilers goaltender Alex Stalock developed the same heart condition.

