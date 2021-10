Wake Forest has found themselves ranked for the first time since the 2019 season that had so much promise before injuries ravaged the team and the season ended with a whimper. Coming off of a win where Wake dominated Virginia in every aspect of the game: the offense didn’t punt until late in the game, the defense held on goal to go situations twice while grabbing two turnovers, and Nick Sciba is Nick Sciba, it was touch and go on whether or not Wake would find themselves ranked.

WAKE FOREST, NC ・ 13 DAYS AGO