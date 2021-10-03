Josh Reed scouting report

Cincinnati first landed an outstanding wing in Daniel Skillings. And now he has a promising wing partner with the program's addition of Josh Reed. At 6-6, Reed, who is out of Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy, has a mature lefty game with a whole lot of skill. Explosive athleticism is not one of his assets and he doesn't project at this point as a NBA player. But focus on on Reed's skilled impact on a game, and a player like Patrick Williams of the Chicago Bulls comes to mind.