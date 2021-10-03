CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The bad guy with the good face

By Sonia Gupta
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a film villain, you can grin scary or put on a dangerous look. With Christoph Waltz, on the other hand, the abyss lurks behind the mask of normality. This is how the Viennese made it into the Olympus of film villains: He has just been seen again as Ernst Stavro Blofeld in the new Bond film “No Time to Die”. On October 4th, the two-time Oscar winner turns 65.

