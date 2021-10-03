CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Conservative mayor boycotts Tory event due to absence of women

By Tony Diver,
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Conservative mayor of the West Midlands has boycotted an event run by his own party because it did not feature any women. Andy Street arrived at a panel event at the main stage of Conservative Party Conference on Sunday but decided to boycott it. He had been expected to...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Conservative chair Oliver Dowden criticised for party’s ‘anti-woke rhetoric’ and ‘draconian’ legislation by Tory members

Conservative chairman Oliver Dowden has faced criticism from members of his own party for pushing “anti-woke rhetoric” and for the government pursuit of draconian legislation “antithetical” to Tory values. During a fringe event at the party’s annual conference, Mr Dowden was also urged to consider making his position directly elected...
POLITICS
Telegraph

If tax cuts are ‘un-conservative’, what’s the point of the Tory party?

It’s second nature for Tory ministers to talk about being “pro-business” and the party of “low taxes”. But as the claim becomes more dubious, so does the stump speech. As the Conservative Party Conference kicked off on Sunday night, Michael Gove used his remarks at a drinks reception to praise...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oliver Dowden
Person
Margot James
Person
Caroline Nokes
Person
Saqib Bhatti
BBC

Spotlight on women's safety at Conservative conference

Home Secretary Priti Patel has announced an inquiry into "systematic failures" that allowed Sarah Everard's murderer, Wayne Couzens, to serve as a Met police officer. The move came during a Conservative party conference dominated by questions around women's safety and tackling misogyny in the wake of the deaths of both Sarah Everard and Sabina Nessa.
U.K.
The Independent

Conservative councillor suspended after being linked to far-right organisation

A Conservative councillor has been suspended from the party after being linked with a far-right, white nationalist organisation by an anti-racist campaign group.Worthing councillor Tim Wills was alleged to be a supporter of Patriotic Alternative (PA) – a group that claims to want to preserve the “indigenous population” of the UK.The organisation was founded by Mark Collett, a former publicity director for the British National Party (BNP), in 2019. The far-right group has also been accused of presenting migrants as a “threat to the survival of white society”.Cllr Wills, who represents Marine Ward, Worthing, joined a regional PA chat group...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tories are delusional if they think the Red Wall will wait to ‘level up’ when they can’t put the heating on

How to describe the Conservative Party conference? It feels like a four-day-long hangover. The Brexit drug induced high has passed and the party is now in the depressing grip of an inevitable comedown. Its sequel “Build Back Better” has little of its predecessor’s catchiness and is distinctly unexciting. Of course it’s an obvious nod to Attlee’s ambition after the Second World War but this post-Covid recovery plan is a deeply depressing vision offering little more than empty rhetoric. This appears to be a party that is tired, confused, directionless and lacking purpose.But it is also a party that has...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Universal Credit#Timesradio
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s ‘jokes wearing thin’, says Keir Starmer as poll shows public prefers Labour leader’s speech

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has criticised the Boris Johnson’s conference speech, arguing his jokes are going to “wear thin” when people across the country are hit in the pocket.Starmer said the “showman” prime minister keeps pretending “he’s just sort of just landed from the moon” – arguing Britain is in a cost of living crisis because of the way the Tories have governed.It comes as polling showed the public preferred the Labour leader’s conference speech in Brighton last week to the Conservative leader’s address in Manchester on Wednesday.Some 63 per cent of respondents agreed with what Starmer had to say,...
ENTERTAINMENT
Telegraph

It was jam tomorrow at the Tory party conference, at least according to Liz Truss

The Cabinet’s most prominent sceptics of the National Insurance tax rise have clearly been promised “jam tomorrow” and they were keen to sell party members on the idea. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, speaking to the Centre for Policy Studies, said that the really important thing was to ensure voters’ living standards were improving “when we get to 2024”. “We want to bring down the tax burden,” she insisted, but it was about incomes “when it comes to 2024”. So that’s when we can expect the pre-election fiscal goodies. Jacob Rees-Mogg had a similar message. The 2019 manifesto had not been abandoned, he crooned, but merely “delayed”. “You get thrown off course but you have to come back to what you remember is important.” To hell with the economic cycle. It’s the political cycle that’s driving fiscal policy.
POLITICS
Telegraph

Boris Johnson is right to seek a cure for the old British disease

A lot of people are criticising a lot of other people - notably Boris Johnson - for failing to understand the principles of economics. This ignorance, many claim, will inevitably destroy the government’s prescription for a better future. These attacks may be justified in their own terms, but there is something missing in their rather mechanistic account of the problems facing the country.
BUSINESS
Telegraph

Is it time for free-marketeers to abandon the Conservative coalition?

You can call this government a lot of things: tax-grabbing, dirigiste, profligate. What you can’t call it is unconservative. Boris Johnson professes a remarkably conventional Tory creed: patriotic and paternalistic; pro-business and pro-spending. His approach would have been immediately recognisable to Disraeli, Baldwin, Churchill, Macmillan or Heath. Margaret Thatcher was...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Telegraph

Boris Johnson faces fresh Brexit clash with judges

Boris Johnson is gearing up for a second explosive confrontation with Parliament and the courts over Brexit as he demands a new deal with the EU which would free Northern Ireland from the oversight of European judges. Downing Street is preparing for a major clash with the House of Lords...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Focus on ‘equality of opportunity’ not quotas, Government urged

Whitehall and private firms have been too focused on using targets and quotas to boost the fortunes of people from poorer backgrounds rather than promoting "equality of opportunity", according to Liz Truss. Ms Truss, the Foreign Secretary and equalities minister has tasked a Conservative headteacher with tackling "the soft bigotry...
U.K.
Telegraph

Letters: The gulf between the PM’s oratory and his Conservative credentials

SIR – After about five minutes of Boris Johnson’s speech at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, it became clear that this was an absolute tour de force. Neither Margaret Thatcher nor Tony Blair ever came within a mile of Wednesday’s oratorical brilliance. Does that speech mean that Mr Johnson:
POLITICS
The Independent

Rail ‘betrayal’ for north and Midlands despite Boris Johnson levelling-up promises

The government is to offer the north and Midlands a cut-price “bare minimum” of railway upgrades despite Boris Johnson’s promise this week to “level up” the country outside London, The Independent understands.Local transport chiefs now expect to receive a severely pared-back version of the Northern Powerhouse Rail scheme, and for ministers to effectively shelve plans for a high-speed cross-country link through the east Midlands.The government has been drawing up plans for new connections outside London in consultation with local leaders – but insiders familiar with discussions now expect virtually every major city across the north and Midlands to be...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Sausage wars: EU to lift ban on British bangers to smooth Northern Ireland talks, reports say

The EU is expected to lift a ban on sausages made in Britain being sold in Northern Ireland as part of proposals to improve post-Brexit trading arrangements, with plans to “dramatically” reduce the level of checks on goods, according to reports.European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic announced this week that the EU was preparing to table “far-reaching proposals” aimed at reducing trade friction related to the Irish Sea.It has been reported that Mr Sefcovic will table four papers on Wednesday to improve the Northern Ireland Protocol, with measures to address the availability of UK-approved medicines and inspections on meat,...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Moroccan king appoints new government, including 7 women

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI appointed a new government Thursday made up of a coalition of liberal and conservative parties and led by a billionaire businessman.The cabinet of Prime Minister Aziz Akhanouch of the Rally of National Independents party is made up of 24 ministers, including seven women.Seven ministers have retained their positions, including the important foreign and interior ministers. Nadia Fettah Alaoui, who was tourism minister in the previous government, will be Morocco’s first female finance minister. Akhanouch, one of Morocco’s richest men, was appointed as prime minister last month after his party placed first in legislative elections, netting 102 out of the 395 seats in the lower house of parliament. He replaced Saad Eddine El Othmani, whose Islamist Justice and Development Party suffered a stinging defeat in the Sept. 8 election.The PJD, which had run the government since 2011, secured only 13 parliament seats. The PJD’s leadership resigned en masse after the elections and said the party would join the opposition ranks.The new coalition includes the RNI, the Authenticity and Modernity party and the conservative Istiqlal.Ultimate power in Morocco resides with the king.
WORLD
The Independent

The Queen to launch baton relay for Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

The Queen’s Baton Relay for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will be launched by the head of state from Buckingham Palace.From the forecourt of her official London home, the Queen will place her message in the baton before Paralympic gold medallist Kadeena Cox carries the symbol on the first leg of its journey.The relay of 7,500 bearers will take the baton on a 90,000-mile journey to all 72 nations and territories of the Commonwealth over 294 days.The baton relay launch is the Queen’s first major engagement at Buckingham Palace since the pandemic began.The monarch’s message will be automatically sealed in...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy