Apple announced the new iPhone 13 series about two weeks ago. The new models come with a boatload of new features and under the hood improvements which makes it a worthy upgrade. Externally, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 series are not that different. For instance, there are little to no durability improvements over its predecessor. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models are rocking Ceramic Sheild glass, the same as that of its predecessor. The new iPhone 13 Pro Max became a victim of a drop test that highlights the durability of the device.

