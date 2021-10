Thousands of home health workers could lose their jobs under New York's latest COVID-19 vaccine mandate requiring they get shots by Friday, home care industry leaders said. The mandate covers about 270,000 workers in home health care services, and at least 11,900 of those employees said they would rather quit or be fired than comply with the vaccination requirement, according to a survey conducted last month by the Home Care Association of New York State.

