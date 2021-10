Kurt Cobain's widow Courtney Love spoke candidly about Cobain on the 30th anniversary of Nirvana's blockbuster album, Nervermind. During a chat with biographer Charles R. Cross for The Los Angeles Times, she surmised how Cobain's trajectory, which led to him committing suicide in 1994 at the age of 27, could've been changed, explaining, “I’m not really a fan of the idea that it all 'could have' been that different, but. . . he might have survived had somebody else (gone first). Like Eddie Vedder, somebody who had good infrastructure.”

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO