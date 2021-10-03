Phil Foden Delivers Honest Assessment of Man City's 2-2 Draw With Liverpool at Anfield

The first seven rounds of the 2021-22 Premier League season are in the books, and it’s Chelsea who are top of the pile as we head into the October international break. Obviously, there are many more games to go (31 to be exact), so we’re barely a fifth of the way through the season, but it’s not a bad place to be at all — especially after what’s been a relative tough schedule.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO