Phil Foden Delivers Honest Assessment of Man City's 2-2 Draw With Liverpool at Anfield

By Vayam Lahoti
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sky Blues earned a well-deserved point as they came from behind twice in an entertaining Premier League game following their mid-week defeat against PSG. City struck back through Foden after Sadio Mane's opener shortly after the break, but an incredible solo goal by Mohamed Salah gave the hosts the lead, and with just 10 minutes left on the clock, Kevin De Bruyne's deflected strike went past Alisson.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker

Gabriel Jesus and Phil Foden Return Up Front, Bernardo Silva Acting in a Double Pivot - Predicted Team: Liverpool vs Man City (Premier League)

City will be hungry to get back to winning ways, after losing out on three points against Mauricio Pochettino’s Paris Saint-Germain side earlier this week. Pep Guardiola’s men dominated the game and were evidently the better side but failing to finish crucial chances meant that City couldn’t get the result they deserved on Tuesday night in Paris.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

'We've got to learn from our mistakes - there's a long way to go' - Jordan Henderson on Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Manchester City

The enthralling encounter at Anfield on Sunday between these two heavyweights will have left Liverpool supporters coming away from the match with mixed feelings. Manchester City dominated the first half making it impossible for the Reds to get a foothold in the game. Jurgen Klopp however rallied his troops and his team were much more like their old selves in the second half.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Liverpool 2-2 Man City: Klopp reaction

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live: "Very average first half from us. "Probably less than average, we were too passive with and without the ball and played right into City's hands. That was the worst half we have played against them. "I was more than pleased...
PREMIER LEAGUE

