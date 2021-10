Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola hailed the unity they showed for victory at Chelsea. Gabriel Jesus struck the winner in the second-half. Guardiola said: “Today we played for each other, ran for each other and passed the ball for each other. Now I'm watching the Ryder Cup and I'm seeing how they play for each other. That is nice when you play football too. It's just three points of course, but the way we played was so good.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO