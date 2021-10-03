CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRd-ASCT Improves Long-Term PFS in Multiple Myeloma

By Jamie Cesanek
targetedonc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePromising survival results were shown in the FORTE trial of carfilzomib plus lenalidomide, and dexamethasone induction/consolidation with autologous stem cell transplant and maintenance with carfilzomib-lenalidomide in patients with multiple myeloma. Significantly prolonger progression-free survival survival (PFS) rates were observed for carfilzomib (Kyprolis)- lenalidomide (Revlimid)-dexamethasone induction/consolidation with autologous stem cell transplant...

www.targetedonc.com

targetedonc.com

Unmet Needs and Future Directions in the Management of Multiple Myeloma

Considerations for future unmet needs and novel therapies in multiple myeloma, followed by practical advice for community oncologists. Peter Voorhees, MD: Are there remaining unmet needs? Yes. In particular, high-risk patients continue not to fare as well as their standard-risk counterparts. Better understanding of why those patients aren’t doing as well and developing new strategies to treat their disease and overcome that high-risk status is going to be critical going forward. As far as interesting drugs or combinations in the pipeline, it goes without saying that there’s a tremendous amount of excitement, both in the CAR [chimeric antigen receptor] T-cell therapy space, as well as in the bispecific monoclonal antibody space. With regard to CAR T-cell therapy, we already have our first accelerated FDA approval of idecabtagene vicleucel, which is a BCMA-targeted CAR T-cell therapy. We’ll hear about potential accelerated approval of ciltacabtagene autoleucel later this year, another BCMA-targeted CAR T-cell product. There are other CAR T-cell products in development that are targeting other antigens on the surface of myeloma cells, which will definitely be of interest, and next-generation CAR T cell directed against BCMA.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

Main Considerations When Choosing Therapy in Relapsed Multiple Myeloma

Krina K. Patel, MD, MSc, discusses how she chooses treatment for her patients with early or late relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. Krina K. Patel, MD, MSc, associate professor, Department of Lymphoma/Myeloma, Division of Cancer Medicine, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, discusses how she chooses treatment for her patients with early or late relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.
CANCER
ajmc.com

Rebecca Nelson, PharmD, BCOP, Discusses Treatment Considerations in Multiple Myeloma

Rebecca Nelson, PharmD, BCOP, is the malignant hematology clinical pharmacy supervisor, Moffitt Cancer Center. Patient fitness, prior treatments, and cardiovascular effects are all considerations in treatment decisions in multiple myeloma, according to Rebecca Nelson, PharmD, BCOP. Nelson, the malignant hematology clinical pharmacy supervisor at Moffitt Cancer Center, discussed pharmacy considerations with The American Journal of Managed Care®. This interview has been lightly edited for clarity and length.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Practical Considerations for the Management of Multiple Myeloma

In the context of multiple myeloma, Peter Voorhees, MD, considers the role of doublet vs triplet therapy, initial therapy selection, and monitoring treatment response. Peter Voorhees, MD: From an efficacy standpoint, studies have made it clear that the triplet strategies in both the relapsed and up-front space have outperformed the doublets. With longer follow-up, we’re starting to see median overall survival improvements as well in many of these trials. There’s no situation in which a doublet will outperform existing triplets with regard to efficacy. When you’re looking at safety, obviously when you add a drug to a backbone, you’re going to increase adverse effects. When you add a CD38 antibody to lenalidomide and dexamethasone, for example, you’re going to increase the likelihood of grade 3 and higher neutropenia. That’s well established. You’ll increase the risk of infection. That’s also well established. In the MAIA trial, there was a slight increased risk of pneumonia in the triplet arm, compared with the doublet arm. When you add bortezomib to the lenalidomide-dexamethasone backbone, you’re going to increase the risk of neuropathy for those patients. That’s well established. There are safety issues that need to be discussed with each patient. But looking at the efficacy data, particularly overall survival advantage when you add either bortezomib or daratumumab to the lenalidomide-dexamethasone backbone, most of us feel that that improved efficacy outweighs the increased risk of those particular adverse effects.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EurekAlert

Oncotarget: Tissue biodistribution and tumor targeting in preclinical multiple myeloma

Oncotarget published "Tissue biodistribution and tumor targeting of near-infrared labelled anti-CD38 antibody-drug conjugate in preclinical multiple myeloma" which reported that Daratumumab is an FDA-approved high-affinity monoclonal antibody targeting CD38 that has shown promising therapeutic efficacy in double refractory multiple myeloma patients. Despite the well-established clinical efficacy of DARA, not all heavily pretreated patients respond to single-agent DARA, and the majority of patients who initially respond eventually progress. In this study, the authors evaluated the anti-tumor efficacy of DARA conjugated to the maytansine derivative, mertansine, linked via a non-cleavable bifunctional linker.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Multiple Myeloma: Transplant Ineligibility and Goals of Therapy

Panelists elucidate how to determine transplant ineligibility and the goals of therapy while managing a patient with multiple myeloma. C. Ola Landgren, MD, PhD:I was teasing you a little, Cristina, when I said, “Are there any transplant-ineligible patients?” We’ve gotten better specialists in myeloma. You could transplant medically a fit 75-year-old or close to 80-year-old, but then you have all these other options. You could make the same case for younger ages, although you could say that’s standard care…. There’s no clear-cut question all the time. In my practice, if an older patient comes says, “I want to collect and store stem cells,” I usually say, “For what?” You’re going to store them for 5 years. That might not be the right thing? What do you think about that, Cristina?
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Greater Tolerability Is Seen With Iberdomide in Multiple Myeloma

Results from CC-220-MM-001 trial support further research of iberdomide-based regimens in multiple myeloma that investigators hope will lead to phase 3 randomized trials and eventual FDA approval of iberdomide in these combinations. When combined with daratumumab (Darzalex), bortezomib (Velcade), or carfilzomib (Kyprolis), iberdomide (CC-220) showed efficacy and tolerability in patients...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Luciano Costa, MD, PhD, Discusses the Safety Profile of Dara-KRd From the MASTER Trial in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

CancerNetwork® sat down with Luciano Costa, MD, PhD, at the 2021 International Myeloma Workshop to talk about the most common adverse effects experienced from the quadruplet drug treatment for patients with multiple myeloma. At the 2021 International Myeloma Conference, CancerNetwork® spoke with Luciano Costa, MD, PhD, of O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Roundtable Discussion: Jakubowiak Looks at New Agents for Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight, Case-Based Roundtable Meeting Spotlight September 2021:Hematologic Malignancies,. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Base Roundtable event, Andrzej Jakubowiak, MD, PhD, led a discussion on new agents for the treatment of multiple myeloma. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Base Roundtable event, Andrzej Jakubowiak, MD, PhD, led a discussion on new...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Multiple Myeloma: Clinical Implications of the MAIA Trial

Peter Voorhees, MD, reflects on practical implications of the MAIA trial and how best to manage a patient with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma. Peter Voorhees, MD: The clinical implications of the updated results of the MAIA trial are very clear. Many of us were already convinced that daratumumab-lenalidomide-dexamethasone was a very important standard of care when all we had was a clear improvement in median progression-free survival, but now we have a clear improvement in overall survival as well. It’s very clear that daratumumab-lenalidomide-dexamethasone is a critical standard of care for patients with newly diagnosed transplant-ineligible [multiple] myeloma. As far as which patients I would consider for this regimen, any newly diagnosed patient who’s transplant-ineligible should be considered.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Fredrik Schjesvold, MD, PhD, Discusses the Importance of Subgroups When Utilizing Melflufen/Dexamethasone in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

CancerNetwork® sat down with Fredrik Schjesvold, MD, PhD, at the 2021 International Myeloma Workshop to talk about importance of subgroups when administering melflufen and dexamethasone to patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. At the 2021 International Myeloma Workshop, CancerNetwork® spoke with Fredrik Schjesvold, MD, PhD, founder and head of the Oslo...
CANCER
Nature.com

Extramedullary disease in multiple myeloma

When clonal plasma cells grow at anatomic sites distant from the bone marrow or grows contiguous from osseous lesions that break through the cortical bone, it is referred to as extramedullary multiple myeloma (EMD). EMD remains challenging from a therapeutic and biological perspective. The pathogenetic mechanisms are not completely understood and it is generally associated with high-risk cytogenetics which portends poor outcomes. There is a rising incidence of EMD in the era of novel agents, likely a reflection of longer OS, with no standard treatment approach. Patients benefit from aggressive chemotherapy-based approaches, but the OS and prognosis remains poor. RT has been used for palliative care. There is a need for large prospective trials for development of treatment approaches for treatment of EMD.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Talquetamab Continues to Impress in Relapsed/ Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Findings from the phase 1 MonumenTAL-1 trial demonstrate the clinical activity of talquetamab in patientds with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. Talquetamab, an off-the-shelf T-cell redirecting, GP3C5D-targeting agent, has continued to show promising clinical activity in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, especially when given at the recommended phase 2 dose (RP2D) of 405 μg/kg weekly subcutaneously, according to updated results from the phase 1 MonumenTAL-1 trial (NCT03399799) presented at the 18th International Myeloma Workshop in September.1.
HEALTH
targetedonc.com

Maintenance Therapies in Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

Kanwal Raghav, MBBS, MD: Maintenance therapy is a fairly common method that we apply in colorectal cancer, partly because the response from chemotherapy is pretty good in first-line treatment. Most patients will benefit from chemotherapy initially, but at some point, toxicities become limiting. This becomes more of an issue with oxaliplatin-based treatments than with irinotecan-based treatments.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

NK Cell Destruction May Boost IL-15 Efficacy in Refractory Cancers

In an interview with Targeted Oncology™: Jeffrey Miller, MD, discussed the use of NK cell destruction to boost IL-15 efficacy in refractory tumors. IL-15, which is a homeostatic factor stimulating natural killer (NK) cells and T cells, has shown little anti-tumor activity as a monotherapy in patients with refractory cancers. Delivering IL-15 in combination with antigen directed NK cell killing may help to improve efficacy.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

ADP-A2AFP SPEAR T Cells Demonstrate Efficacy, Tolerability in Advanced HCC

Phase 1 data indicate that ADP-A2AFP SPEAR T cells are effective and tolerable in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma. ADP-A2AFP specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T cells were associated with an acceptable safety profile and elicited antitumor activity in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), according to data from the third-dose cohort and expansion phase of a phase 1 trial (NCT03132792) that was presented during the 2021 International Liver Cancer Association Conference.1.
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

Study: NK Cells Are More Effective Than CAR-T Treatment for Multiple Myeloma

CAR-NK therapies are also shown to have fewer adverse reactions, and 25% of mice that were treated remained disease-free. A treatment based on NK cells has proved to be more effective and demonstrate fewer adverse reactions in mice with multiple myeloma compared with CAR-T cell immunotherapy, results from a study at the H120-CNIO Haematological Malignancies Clinical Research Unit showed.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Brexucabtagene Autoleucel Approval Has ‘Major Impact’ on MCL Treatment Landscape

Luhua Wang, MD, discussed the impact that the approval of the CAR T-cell therapy brexucabtagene autoleucel has had on mantle cell lymphoma. Luhua (Michael) Wang, MD, a professor in the Department of Lymphoma and Myeloma at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer, discussed the impact that the approval of the CAR T-cell therapy brexucabtagene autoleucel (Tecartus) has had on mantle cell lymphoma (MCL).
CANCER
targetedonc.com

CIN Prophylaxis: Integrating Plinabulin into Clinical Practice

Joyce O’Shaughnessy, MD: I can’t imagine this won’t become available to us from the FDA. Assuming it does, where are we going to use this? Are we going to use single agent? Of course, we’ll have to see what the FDA approves and what the label is. It’s been used in non–small cell lung cancer equally effectively. And the Protective-1 trial, as you said, was in prostate cancer, lung cancer, and breast cancer. It’s being used in lots of clinical trials. It doesn’t make any difference which chemotherapy you get. As long as it causes significant neutropenia. It’s going to be the same thing because it protects the progenitors in the stem cells, in the marrow. So it’s potentially going to be available in combination.
CANCER

