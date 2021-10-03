KRd-ASCT Improves Long-Term PFS in Multiple Myeloma

In the context of multiple myeloma, Peter Voorhees, MD, considers the role of doublet vs triplet therapy, initial therapy selection, and monitoring treatment response. Peter Voorhees, MD: From an efficacy standpoint, studies have made it clear that the triplet strategies in both the relapsed and up-front space have outperformed the doublets. With longer follow-up, we’re starting to see median overall survival improvements as well in many of these trials. There’s no situation in which a doublet will outperform existing triplets with regard to efficacy. When you’re looking at safety, obviously when you add a drug to a backbone, you’re going to increase adverse effects. When you add a CD38 antibody to lenalidomide and dexamethasone, for example, you’re going to increase the likelihood of grade 3 and higher neutropenia. That’s well established. You’ll increase the risk of infection. That’s also well established. In the MAIA trial, there was a slight increased risk of pneumonia in the triplet arm, compared with the doublet arm. When you add bortezomib to the lenalidomide-dexamethasone backbone, you’re going to increase the risk of neuropathy for those patients. That’s well established. There are safety issues that need to be discussed with each patient. But looking at the efficacy data, particularly overall survival advantage when you add either bortezomib or daratumumab to the lenalidomide-dexamethasone backbone, most of us feel that that improved efficacy outweighs the increased risk of those particular adverse effects.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO