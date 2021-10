Between them, Kirkwood and Malukas have won 16 of the 18 rounds of the Indy Lights presented by Cooper Tires championship held so far, with Kirkwood’s utter domination of the double-header at Laguna Seca pushing the victory tally to 9-7 in his favor. That has created a healthy 15-point margin at the top of the table but it is by no means a lock for Kirkwood, since there are 64 points on offer across the two rounds at Mid-Ohio this weekend.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO