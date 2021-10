For three days this past summer Yuta Watanabe looked like a totally different player. His problem for the better part of last season was his unselfishness. While other back of the bench players had no trouble stepping onto the court and letting shots fly in their limited minutes, Watanabe always seemed a little timid. He was so focused on making the extra pass, on helping out his teammates that he’d pass up open looks. If the Toronto Raptors’ offense is predicated on passing up good looks for great ones, Watanabe too often did the opposite. He’d pass up great looks for merely good ones as precious minutes ticked away on the shot clock.

BASKETBALL ・ 6 DAYS AGO