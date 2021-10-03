Micah Parsons Generates 5th Sack on Darnold

View more in
Dallas, TX
FROM LOCAL CREATORS
The Bad Investment Advice That My Uber Driver Gave MeAmanda GarlandDallas, TX
National Night Out was grand in Grand PrairieStacey DoudGrand Prairie, TX
Authorities Seek Suspect: Timothy George Simpkins in Arlington High School ShootingNicole AkersArlington, TX
Mansfield Shooter In Custody After Turning Himself Into His LawyerHunt County NewsMansfield, TX
Dallas Police Still Searching for Sidney Palmer, Now Missing for Over Three WeeksSherrell WritesDallas, TX
Related
247Sports
Micah Parsons: Dallas Cowboys rookie says Jaylon Smith release is his 'welcome to the NFL moment'
The Dallas Cowboys shocked the NFL on Tuesday night with the decision to release linebacker Jaylon Smith, who is expected to sign with the Green Bay Packers. On Wednesday, rookie linebacker Micah Parsons was asked about the release of Smith and what it meant for his future. Parsons made it clear that he feels a door has now swung wide open for him.
insidethestar.com
Cowboys Legend DeMarcus Ware Sees Something Special in Rookie Micah Parsons
Micah Parsons has been a breath of fresh air to the Dallas Cowboys defense. Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn hasn’t just used him as an off-the-ball linebacker. With DeMarcus Lawrence currently out with a broken bone in his foot, Quinn has given Parsons more edge-rushing responsibilities. The results have been satisfactory. In the last two games, Parsons has 13 pressures, five quarterback hits, and 1.5 sacks.
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
‘This is a horrible take.’ Dallas Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons calls out Emmanuel Acho
We learned quickly that Micah Parsons isn’t afraid to share his opinion. The Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker (and part-time defensive end) proved that again on social media Wednesday. Parsons initially posted a message on Twitter without naming names, but got his point across. “It’s sad how so many so called...
thecomeback.com
Jerry Jones’ comments on Micah Parsons raise eyebrows
The Dallas Cowboys whooped up on the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night in a 41-21 victory. While Eagles QB Jalen Hurts equated the game to a “deuce” that needed to be flushed and moved on from, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was pretty excited about the results. In particular, he was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newsday
Cowboys' Micah Parsons gets chance to make Giants regret passing him up
When the Giants were leapfrogged by the Eagles in the race to select wide receiver DeVonta Smith in the first round of this spring’s draft, Micah Parsons was still available to them. Instead of selecting the Penn State linebacker with the next pick, though, they decided to trade back with the Bears. The Cowboys, with the pick after that, selected Parsons.
Dallas News
Cowboys LB Micah Parsons ready to handle business against, Giants, friend Saquon Barkley
FRISCO — Micah Parsons was told all the right things. Well, the things NFL teams say to prospective draft picks in the spring. Parsons thought he would get drafted by the New York Giants and play with his good friend and fellow Penn State alum, running back Saquon Barkley. A...
Micah Parsons entire family moved to Dallas to support him in his football career
PARKER, Texas — Dallas Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons does it all. Linebacker. Defensive end. Chess. Connect 4. Pop-a-shot. Pool. Madden. And he'll beat you in everything. Trust me. Shortly after arriving at his beautiful new home in Parker, I challenged him to a game of pop-a-shot. With a knowing glance...
Jerry Jones Compares Rookie Micah Parsons to Trio of Cowboys Legends
FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker Micah Parsons may be unique. But to team owner Jerry Jones, the kid Dallas took in the first round of the recent 2021 NFL Draft is earning comparisons to a trio of all-time greats. Like Michael Irvin. Like Randy White. Like Larry Allen. Speaking...
RELATED PEOPLE
chatsports.com
Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs, and Osa Odighizuwa are the a three-headed monster for Cowboys defense
The bald eagle might not be considered “endangered” any longer but Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was in plenty of danger Monday night against a vicious Cowboys defense. Despite a depleted front seven, the Cowboys manhandled the Eagles’ offensive line, holding Philadelphia to just 12 first downs all night. For context, Dallas had 13 first downs in the first quarter. The biggest reason for the Eagles offense’s rough night, and the reason they’ll likely require therapy moving forward, second-year lockdown corner Trevon Diggs, and rookies Micah Parsons and Osa Odighizuwa.
Cowboys' Jerry Jones makes strange remark while praising Micah Parsons
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has emerged as one of the team’s top defensive players through the first three weeks of the season. Parsons was initially set to play the linebacker positions for the 2021 season but has had to fill in for DeMarcus Lawrence at times on the edge because of Lawrence’s foot injury. Parsons has filled the role nicely and has 1.5 sacks, 6 quarterback hits and 13 total tackles this season.
profootballnetwork.com
Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs usher in new era of Dallas Cowboys defense
For the first time since 2018, the Dallas Cowboys should feel they have foundational pieces to build around on the defensive side of the ball. Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs appear to be the real deal. But we felt similarly when Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith were splashing like crazy in a top-10 Cowboys defense. So, what makes Parsons and Diggs the real deal when LVE and Smith were a flash in the pan?
bleedinggreennation.com
Eagles News: Micah Parsons presents a unique challenge
Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Dallas 27, Philadelphia 20. Not sure how much this matters, but Dallas has won three straight over the Eagles in Arlington, and by 7, 27 and 20. And Dak Prescott is healthy, with healthy receivers (Amari Cooper/CeeDee Lamb: 31 catches, 348 yards) and a two-headed running game (Tony Pollard 7.7 per carry, Zeke Elliott 3.9). We haven’t seen the Dallas offense explode yet. The most interesting thing in this game, to me, is the deployment of Dallas rookie Micah Parsons. Parsons, the 12th overall pick last April, hadn’t played football since 2019 after opting out at Penn State due to Covid last year. So there was so doubt how he’d fit in early in Dallas. Well, there are no longer any doubts. He was a rangy linebacker early in camp and in the first game, but in Week two he switched to an end-of-the-line rusher. It appears Parsons will stay there; he practiced and met with defensive linemen in the run-up to this game. So far, 49 snaps on the line, 38 at linebacker, three at cover corner. Wherever he lines up, the NFL game has not been too big for him. Through two weeks, Parsons was the NFL’s top-rated rush linebacker, per PFF numbers, and third-rated linebacker in overall defense, which encompasses all aspects of the position. He’ll be a handful for the Eagles to account for tonight. “He’s a freaking baller,” LB-mate Leighton Vander Esch says. Seems so.
IN THIS ARTICLE
buckscountycouriertimes.com
Who's winning Eagles-Cowboys trade that gave each team a franchise player in DeVonta Smith, Micah Parsons?
It seems unfathomable that a draft day trade between the arch-rival Eagles and Cowboys could end up giving both teams the franchise players both had coveted. Yet that's exactly what has happened when the Eagles traded up two spots with the Cowboys, going from No. 12 in the first round to No. 10 in order to leapfrog the Giants at No. 11 so they could pick Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith.
Shhh! Cowboys Rookie Micah Parsons Has A Secret for Panthers
FRISCO - Micah Parsons has a secret. “Man, I can’t give that stuff away,'' the prized Dallas Cowboys rookie defender said this week in preparation for Sunday's visit from Carolina. "I want the Panthers to be on edge.”. It so happens that here inside The Star in Thursday's workout (the...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Cowboys’ Nation: Please watch underachiever Micah Parsons this Sunday
It is starting to get to Cowboy’s Micah Parsons, which is why he is responding to the what I have been saying. Granted, he does not come out and say my name, but I think we all know who he is talking about. After all, I am the only person in America who is calling him a lazy underachiever, week after week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Cowboys LB Micah Parsons Holds No Resentment Toward Giants for Passing on Him in Draft
At one point in the NFL draft process, the stars appeared to be aligning for the New York Giants to draft Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, widely regarded as a Day 1 starter for a defense looking for a versatile, big, and explosive play-maker. But when it came time for...
Randy Gregory Sees 10-Sack Potential In Parsons
FRISCO, Texas – Randy Gregory might have been impressed by his rookie teammate, but he wasn't surprised. If anything, Micah Parsons' ability as a pass rusher is something Gregory has seen coming since at least July. "I think I said it back in training camp: Micah can do whatever wants...
Sporting News
NFL rookie rankings: Ja'Marr Chase, Micah Parsons, Chargers duo earn best early 2021 draft grades
The 2021 NFL Draft class was loaded with talent across the board and that's come to fruition early in the season. Although the focus has been on the five rookie first-round quarterbacks, that position has struggled the most out of the gate with some starting right away, some not. Looking...
chatsports.com
Cowboys 2021 rookie report: Micah Parsons, rookie defenders come up big against Eagles
For the second straight week, Dan Quinn and the Dallas defense held their opponent under 20 points (one Eagles score came on a turnover), and came away with multiple takeaways. It was a little more impressive last week against Justin Herbert, but smothering Jalen Hurts and the Eagles still means something.
Dallas Sports Focus
Dallas, TX
5K+
Followers
13K+
Post
730K+
Views
ABOUT
Catch all the breaking news on your favorite athletes and teams in the Lone Star State including stats and trade rumors on the Dallas Cowboys, Mavericks, Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars, FC Dallas and the Dallas Wings.
Comments / 0