Dallas, TX

Micah Parsons Generates 5th Sack on Darnold

Dallas Sports Focus
Dallas Sports Focus
 6 days ago

Cowboys Legend DeMarcus Ware Sees Something Special in Rookie Micah Parsons

Micah Parsons has been a breath of fresh air to the Dallas Cowboys defense. Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn hasn’t just used him as an off-the-ball linebacker. With DeMarcus Lawrence currently out with a broken bone in his foot, Quinn has given Parsons more edge-rushing responsibilities. The results have been satisfactory. In the last two games, Parsons has 13 pressures, five quarterback hits, and 1.5 sacks.
Jerry Jones’ comments on Micah Parsons raise eyebrows

The Dallas Cowboys whooped up on the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night in a 41-21 victory. While Eagles QB Jalen Hurts equated the game to a “deuce” that needed to be flushed and moved on from, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was pretty excited about the results. In particular, he was...
Cowboys' Micah Parsons gets chance to make Giants regret passing him up

When the Giants were leapfrogged by the Eagles in the race to select wide receiver DeVonta Smith in the first round of this spring’s draft, Micah Parsons was still available to them. Instead of selecting the Penn State linebacker with the next pick, though, they decided to trade back with the Bears. The Cowboys, with the pick after that, selected Parsons.
Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs, and Osa Odighizuwa are the a three-headed monster for Cowboys defense

The bald eagle might not be considered “endangered” any longer but Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was in plenty of danger Monday night against a vicious Cowboys defense. Despite a depleted front seven, the Cowboys manhandled the Eagles’ offensive line, holding Philadelphia to just 12 first downs all night. For context, Dallas had 13 first downs in the first quarter. The biggest reason for the Eagles offense’s rough night, and the reason they’ll likely require therapy moving forward, second-year lockdown corner Trevon Diggs, and rookies Micah Parsons and Osa Odighizuwa.
Cowboys' Jerry Jones makes strange remark while praising Micah Parsons

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has emerged as one of the team’s top defensive players through the first three weeks of the season. Parsons was initially set to play the linebacker positions for the 2021 season but has had to fill in for DeMarcus Lawrence at times on the edge because of Lawrence’s foot injury. Parsons has filled the role nicely and has 1.5 sacks, 6 quarterback hits and 13 total tackles this season.
Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs usher in new era of Dallas Cowboys defense

For the first time since 2018, the Dallas Cowboys should feel they have foundational pieces to build around on the defensive side of the ball. Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs appear to be the real deal. But we felt similarly when Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith were splashing like crazy in a top-10 Cowboys defense. So, what makes Parsons and Diggs the real deal when LVE and Smith were a flash in the pan?
Eagles News: Micah Parsons presents a unique challenge

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Dallas 27, Philadelphia 20. Not sure how much this matters, but Dallas has won three straight over the Eagles in Arlington, and by 7, 27 and 20. And Dak Prescott is healthy, with healthy receivers (Amari Cooper/CeeDee Lamb: 31 catches, 348 yards) and a two-headed running game (Tony Pollard 7.7 per carry, Zeke Elliott 3.9). We haven’t seen the Dallas offense explode yet. The most interesting thing in this game, to me, is the deployment of Dallas rookie Micah Parsons. Parsons, the 12th overall pick last April, hadn’t played football since 2019 after opting out at Penn State due to Covid last year. So there was so doubt how he’d fit in early in Dallas. Well, there are no longer any doubts. He was a rangy linebacker early in camp and in the first game, but in Week two he switched to an end-of-the-line rusher. It appears Parsons will stay there; he practiced and met with defensive linemen in the run-up to this game. So far, 49 snaps on the line, 38 at linebacker, three at cover corner. Wherever he lines up, the NFL game has not been too big for him. Through two weeks, Parsons was the NFL’s top-rated rush linebacker, per PFF numbers, and third-rated linebacker in overall defense, which encompasses all aspects of the position. He’ll be a handful for the Eagles to account for tonight. “He’s a freaking baller,” LB-mate Leighton Vander Esch says. Seems so.
Who's winning Eagles-Cowboys trade that gave each team a franchise player in DeVonta Smith, Micah Parsons?

It seems unfathomable that a draft day trade between the arch-rival Eagles and Cowboys could end up giving both teams the franchise players both had coveted. Yet that's exactly what has happened when the Eagles traded up two spots with the Cowboys, going from No. 12 in the first round to No. 10 in order to leapfrog the Giants at No. 11 so they could pick Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith.
Shhh! Cowboys Rookie Micah Parsons Has A Secret for Panthers

FRISCO - Micah Parsons has a secret. “Man, I can’t give that stuff away,'' the prized Dallas Cowboys rookie defender said this week in preparation for Sunday's visit from Carolina. "I want the Panthers to be on edge.”. It so happens that here inside The Star in Thursday's workout (the...
Cowboys’ Nation: Please watch underachiever Micah Parsons this Sunday

It is starting to get to Cowboy’s Micah Parsons, which is why he is responding to the what I have been saying. Granted, he does not come out and say my name, but I think we all know who he is talking about. After all, I am the only person in America who is calling him a lazy underachiever, week after week.
Randy Gregory Sees 10-Sack Potential In Parsons

FRISCO, Texas – Randy Gregory might have been impressed by his rookie teammate, but he wasn't surprised. If anything, Micah Parsons' ability as a pass rusher is something Gregory has seen coming since at least July. "I think I said it back in training camp: Micah can do whatever wants...
