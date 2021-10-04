CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Rain to drench start of workweek, cooler temps moving into New Jersey

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

Rain will be drenching the start of the workweek in New Jersey, but temperatures will become seasonal again.

Showers will start early on Monday and thunderstorms are expected to develop in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low-70s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MHQDn_0cG0xMKJ00

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Center

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xaqal_0cG0xMKJ00

Thunderstorms will continue through Monday evening followed by occasional showers overnight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gMB7z_0cG0xMKJ00

Tuesday is set to be overcast with a slight chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-60s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xkjo0_0cG0xMKJ00

Cloudy skies are in the forecast for the rest of the week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b3du8_0cG0xMKJ00

Comments / 4

Related
News 12

News 12

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy