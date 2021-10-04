Rain to drench start of workweek, cooler temps moving into New Jersey

Rain will be drenching the start of the workweek in New Jersey, but temperatures will become seasonal again.

Showers will start early on Monday and thunderstorms are expected to develop in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low-70s.

Thunderstorms will continue through Monday evening followed by occasional showers overnight.

Tuesday is set to be overcast with a slight chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-60s.

Cloudy skies are in the forecast for the rest of the week.