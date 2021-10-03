Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams (2021): Game time, TV schedule, and how to watch online

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks Matchup Preview (10/7/21) Two NFC West heavyweights will face each other this Thursday Night. The 3-1 Los Angeles Rams will face the division-rival 2-2 Seattle Seahawks in Seattle. Both of these teams are not in first place in the NFC West, but they are still both contenders in what may be the strong division in the NFC. The Rams are coming off a debilitating 37-20 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4, while the Seahawks evened up their record with a 28-21 win against the San Francisco 49ers. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford actually played pretty well. He threw for 280 yards and two touchdowns while throwing one interception. The Rams defense was the big issue in the game. They gave up two receiving touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns. The defense just did not have it in Week 4. The Seahawks pulled out a close win in an imperative Week 4 game. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson did not throw for a lot of yards, but he threw two touchdowns and rushed for one touchdown. Seahawks running back Alex Collins also rushed for one touchdown in this game. This is a premier matchup this week.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO