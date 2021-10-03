CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams (2021): Game time, TV schedule, and how to watch online

By Revenge of the Birds
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is game day and it is a big one for the Arizona Cardinals. Not because week four in the NFL is overly important, but it is a great test for the Cardinals to see where they stand against one of the powers in the NFL. A win makes you...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

Arizona Cardinals vs Jacksonville Jaguars free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch NFL online (9/26/21)

Kyler Murray is on an absolute tear to begin the year and the Arizona Cardinals (2-0) will hope that continues as they are on the road in Week 3 of the NFL season to take on the worst team in the league in the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-2) and their rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence. This matchup kicks off on Sunday, September 26 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET from EverBank Field with a live national TV broadcast on FOX.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals
chatsports.com

Cardinals vs Rams: How to Watch, Streaming, Game Time, and Betting Odds

Two teams enter. One team leaves...with an undefeated record. This Sunday’s tilt between the 3-0 Arizona Cardinals and the 4-0 Los Angeles Rams is not only a battle between two of the NFL’s remaining five remaining undefeated teams, but the winner will establish early control of the highly competitive NFC West.
NFL
AL.com

Louisville-Florida State live stream (9/25): How to watch online, TV, time

Louisville and Florida State tangle Saturday, September 25. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV. They are two of the youngest teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Louisville (2-1, 0-0) coming off a 42-35 win against UCF, looks to continue its momentum when the teams meet on Saturday; Florida State (0-3, 0-1) seeks to find any footing after a disappointing start.
TV & VIDEOS
AL.com

Cardinals-Rams live stream (10/3): How to watch Stafford vs. Murray online, TV info, time

The Arizona Cardinals know they have their hands full Sunday, Oct. 3, when they face the Los Angeles Rams. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV. Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray are rolling well for the Cardinals, and the NFC West rivals’ meeting on Sunday is more than an eye-catching showdown between unbeaten teams. It’s a chance to see two of the sport’s top passing offenses trading touchdowns for what both teams expect to be a difficult afternoon.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sporting News

What channel is Rams vs. Cardinals on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 4 NFL game

The Rams (3-0) face the Cardinals (3-0) on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET in a battle for the top position of the NFC West. Los Angeles, which defeated the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday, is having a superb start with quarterback Matt Stafford, who was traded to the team in January. The Rams have the third-best scoring offense in the NFL (31.7 points per game) and allow just 20.7 points per game, good for ninth in the league.
NFL
lineups.com

Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks Matchup Preview (10/7/21) Betting Odds, Depth Charts, Live Stream (Watch Online)

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks Matchup Preview (10/7/21) Two NFC West heavyweights will face each other this Thursday Night. The 3-1 Los Angeles Rams will face the division-rival 2-2 Seattle Seahawks in Seattle. Both of these teams are not in first place in the NFC West, but they are still both contenders in what may be the strong division in the NFC. The Rams are coming off a debilitating 37-20 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4, while the Seahawks evened up their record with a 28-21 win against the San Francisco 49ers. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford actually played pretty well. He threw for 280 yards and two touchdowns while throwing one interception. The Rams defense was the big issue in the game. They gave up two receiving touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns. The defense just did not have it in Week 4. The Seahawks pulled out a close win in an imperative Week 4 game. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson did not throw for a lot of yards, but he threw two touchdowns and rushed for one touchdown. Seahawks running back Alex Collins also rushed for one touchdown in this game. This is a premier matchup this week.
NFL
CBS Boston

The NFL’s Play Of The Year Might Just Be The Double Punt From Seattle’s Michael Dickson

BOSTON (CBS) — We watch football because we love it. The hits, the strength, the finesse, the all-world skill and power on display on almost every single snap. There’s just nothing like it. One thing we don’t watch football for is the punting. Or so we thought. Thursday night forever changed the scope of watching NFL games and perhaps professional sports in general. Because we saw … a double punt. And it was glorious. In the event that you missed it, this historic moment took place late in the third quarter of Thursday night’s wacky and wild game between the Los Angeles Rams and the...
NFL
chatsports.com

Saturday before football Sunday: What to watch for in 49ers-Cardinals

Divisional games are usually the most important games on any NFL team’s schedule. Especially with the Cardinals sitting on top of the NFC West at 4-0, every other team is just trying to keep up. On Thursday in a short week in the battle of divisional foes, the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Seattle Seahawks 26-17 to improve to 4-1 but neither team left the game unscathed.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy