The New Secession Movement

I know it’s hard to think back on those two weeks in high school where you learned all about the Civil War, which amounted to learning about five battles and how, after the war, the North and South were able to come together once again, starting the wave of activism that would “end” the largely accepted racism in American society that had been a framework for the rise of this country. This whitewashed version of history we received was perfect for fulfilling the requirements that our schools “teach” us about “American history.” But if you look past the skin of these history lessons, we will find a country that never healed from this division. We simply put a Band-Aid on a large wound that has never stopped bleeding.

