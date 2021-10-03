The birth of the American republic
At the conclusion of the Revolutionary War, the Founding Fathers found it was as difficult to govern a country as it was to free the people from an oppressive government. At the conclusion of the war, the states signed a document called the Articles of Confederation and created the Confederation of the United States. The central governing body, the Congress, was composed of one delegate from each state. There was no executive branch or judicial body. The Congress could not raise money or regulate commerce.callnewspapers.com
