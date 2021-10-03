The Final Solution by Michael Chabon was our book club discussion today. The short novella was luckily for me only 146 pages long. Our book club had very different opinions on this book--from a low of 2 to a high of 5, but no one ranked it the same--2, 2.5, 3, 3.5, 4.5 and 5, which gave it an overall 3.4 rating. It was not light reading, but it was quick. The basic premise was good, a murder mystery with an old retired, famous detective (think Sherlock Holmes) and a 9 year old mute boy with his missing parrot. While the retired detective is never mentioned by name, from other books I had read, I took the detective to be Sherlock Holmes from the beginning. Some of our members didn't put that together until our discussion today, or when they read other reviews.