Andrew C. Bloom, 71, of Renfrew passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021. He was born in Butler to the late John and Louise (Morrison) Bloom. Andrew retired from the VNA after 30 years of employment. He was known for his hardworking personality and the love of his church. Andrew was a life long and active member of White Oak Springs Presbyterian Church. He also volunteered as a driver for the Meals on Wheels program. Andrew was the beloved husband of Kimberly Bloom since their marriage in 1996 and brother of Dr. Christine Bloom. He is also survived by his cousins and a loving family. Burial will be held privately at White Oak Springs Presbyterian Cemetery through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001, WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.