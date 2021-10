Tonight the season premiere of Saturday Night Live is going to air on NBC — are you excited in advance for what’s ahead?. There are a lot of things that get us hyped-up in advance for the premiere, and it starts here with the host in Owen Wilson. Given all of the times he’s been impersonated on the show, especially by Melissa Villasenor, it’s a shock that he hasn’t been more of an established presence on the show itself over the years.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO