We are just about six weeks away from the return of our favorite modern western show “Yellowstone” as the excitement builds. The wait for “Yellowstone” fans has been longer than expected but we all expect it will be well worth it. “Yellowstone” will make its glorious return later this year on Sunday, Nov. 7. In the meantime, “Yellowstone” fans are getting their last-minute theories and speculation in.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO