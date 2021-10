One of the most popular and successful country music stars of all time, Tim McGraw is throwing it back to the 90s in a social media post. Tim McGraw was arguably country music’s top artist through the 90s, churning out multiple hits in the decade. He would see his big break come in 1994 when the album “Not a Moment Too Soon” rose to prominence. “Not a Moment Too Soon” would end up being the top rated album of 1994 and McGraw became a sensation. Of course, that was far from his only success of the 90s.

