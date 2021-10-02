CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

New ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Trailer Looks Grim for One Major Character [Watch]

By Sterling Whitaker
106.3 Cowboy Country
106.3 Cowboy Country
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Yellowstone has released a new trailer for its upcoming Season 4, and things are not looking good for one of the characters who was left hanging at the end of Season 3. Season 3 ended with multiple cliffhangers as the Dutton family came under concerted attack on multiple fronts. John Dutton (Kevin Costner) fell to the ground after getting shot in the chest, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) looked like she might have gotten blown up by a package bomb and Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) was attacked by gunmen who burst into his office and opened fire.

y95country.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Montana State
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Has Been in a Ton of Major Movies, Fans of the Show Are Just Now Realizing

For his work on the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone,” Cole Hauser has quickly become a household name among the show’s fans. On “Yellowstone,” Cole Hauser plays Rip Wheeler, the ruthless leader of the ranch’s bunkhouse gang. Hauser is a pretty good-sized fellow and he gives Rip a really intimidating presence. Typically decked out in all black, Rip Wheeler is not someone you would like to meet in a dark alleyway. He’s proven time and time again on “Yellowstone” that he is not to be messed with. Extremely loyal to the Dutton family, that policy also extends to them — you mess with the Dutton — you mess with him. Rip is the family’s enforcer and unofficial bodyguard. He’s shown no qualms when it comes to doing away with the family’s adversaries. A trip to the “train station” awaits those who dare cross Rip’s path.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

This New ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Teaser Is Easily the Most Cryptic One Yet

We’re exactly one month away from the premiere of “Yellowstone” Season 4, Outsiders. But it can’t come soon enough. There are too many questions to be answered after that helluva cliffhanger in the Season 3 finale. We don’t know who lives and who dies, especially after people shoot John on the side of the road and he starts bleeding out. And let’s not forget Kayce caught in a gunfight or Beth’s office exploding because of a mysterious explosive. All we know, based on the Season 4 trailer, is that Rip finds John bleeding out and tells him, “Don’t you die on me.”
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s New Video Gives More Looks at Season 4 Than We’ve Seen So Far

Good news for “Yellowstone” fans. A new video promo dropped earlier today with a sneak peek at never-before-seen content for the upcoming Season 4. We’re only a month away from the two-hour season premiere, and fans are itching to see more of their favorite characters on screen. That’s exactly what this new promo gives us, along with a glimpse at a brand new character.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Bob Thornton
Person
Luke Grimes
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Rip Wheeler
Person
Sam Elliott
Person
Cole Hauser
Person
Ryan Bingham
Person
Faith Hill
Person
Kelly Reilly
Person
James
Person
Tim Mcgraw
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser’s Sons Looks Just Like Him in ‘National Sons Day’ Post From His Wife

Of the many stars dotting the cast of “Yellowstone,” perhaps no one has boosted their career more than actor Cole Hauser. For his work on the hit Paramount Network series, Hauser has become a household name among “Yellowstone” fans. On the modern western drama, Hauser plays the rough and tough cowboy Rip Wheeler. Not only does Rip oversee a crew of cowboys on Yellowstone Ranch but he is also John Dutton’s right-hand man. Rip is also the enforcer for the Dutton family and is often charged with doing the family’s dirty work.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

Getting ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Ticked 101: Ask Who’s the Leading Male Character

It all started with a seemingly innocent Instagram post from the official “Yellowstone” social media account. To gear up for the premiere of Season 4, the show’s been showing off sneak peeks and trailers featuring our favorite characters. We’ve seen flashbacks to previous seasons, hints of what’s to come, and still photos that remind us who we love and hate to watch on the show.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Cable Television#Jimmy Lrb
Outsider.com

What Could ’Yellowstone’s Cryptic ‘I’m Not Done’ Teaser Mean for Tate Dutton in Season 4?

“I’m not done.” Yellowstone‘s latest teaser attributes this line to a cryptic Tate Dutton teaser; complete with crows and a tombstone. But what does it all mean?. This is a good one. Right off the bat, the exact line “I’m not done” isn’t one any character has made into a catchphrase on cable’s #1 drama. Yet here we are just four Sundays away from the premiere of Season 4 and Yellowstone is using it to tease… Something about the littlest Dutton.
TV SERIES
thatgrapejuice.net

TV Trailer: ‘Real Housewives Of Potomac’ [Season 6 / Episode 15]

Gone are the days where the Madams of Maryland squabbled over etiquette. Because in the show’s sixth season, the drama escalates to new levels. ‘Potomac’ staples Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Candiace Dillard, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, and Wendy Osefo are all back in the mix. Newcomer Mia Thornton joins the...
TV SERIES
film-book.com

THE WALKING DEAD: Season 11, Episode 8: For Blood TV Show Trailer [AMC]

AMC‘s The Walking Dead: Season 11, Episode 8: For Blood TV show trailer has been released. The Walking Dead: Season 11 stars Ian Anthony Dale, Laurie Fortier, Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Melissa McBride, Khary Payton, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Cailey Fleming, Cooper Andrews, Cassady McClincy, Nadia Hilker, Cooper Andrews, Eleanor Matsuura, Paola Lazaro, Angel Theory, and Lauren Ridloff.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
ComicBook

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Trailer Released

On Saturday at New York Comic Con, Paramount+ revealed the trailer for Star Trek: Discovery's fourth season. Star Sonequa Martin-Green, who plays the recently promoted Captain Michael Burnham, introduced the trailer during the Discovery New York Comic Con panel at the Javits Center. Paramount+ also unveiled the new season's official key art, which features Martin-Green as Captain Burnham. The new trailer sees Burnham leading the Discovery crew into a mysterious anomaly that threatens the entire galaxy. With the United Federation of Planets still rebuilding after The Burn, member planets and non-members alike will have to unite to save the future.
TV SERIES
film-book.com

AMERICAN HORROR STORY: Season 10, Episode 9: Blue Moon TV Show Trailer [FX]

FX‘s American Horror Story: Season 10, Episode 9: Blue Moon TV show trailer has been released. American Horror Story: Season 10 (Double Feature) stars Frances Conroy, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock, Denis O’Hare, Robin Weigert, Cody Fern, Macaulay Culkin, Neal McDonough, Kaia Gerber, Nico Greetham, Rachel Hilson, and Rebecca Dayan.
TV SERIES
Variety

Netflix Debuts ‘Narcos: Mexico’ Final Season Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Netflix released a trailer for the third and final season of “Narcos: Mexico,” premiering on Nov. 5. The crime drama, a companion series to “Narcos,” is set in the ’90s and examines the illegal drug trade in Mexico after “Narcos” focused on Colombian illegal drug trade. Season 3, which is 10 episodes long, follows the war that breaks out after Felix Gallardo (Diego Luna) is arrested. As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge. In the trailer, clips are shown of police break-ins, extravagant mansions and large-scale shootouts. The drug trafficker...
TV SERIES
106.3 Cowboy Country

106.3 Cowboy Country

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
660K+
Views
ABOUT

106.3 Cowboy Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy