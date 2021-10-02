New ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Trailer Looks Grim for One Major Character [Watch]

For his work on the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone,” Cole Hauser has quickly become a household name among the show’s fans. On “Yellowstone,” Cole Hauser plays Rip Wheeler, the ruthless leader of the ranch’s bunkhouse gang. Hauser is a pretty good-sized fellow and he gives Rip a really intimidating presence. Typically decked out in all black, Rip Wheeler is not someone you would like to meet in a dark alleyway. He’s proven time and time again on “Yellowstone” that he is not to be messed with. Extremely loyal to the Dutton family, that policy also extends to them — you mess with the Dutton — you mess with him. Rip is the family’s enforcer and unofficial bodyguard. He’s shown no qualms when it comes to doing away with the family’s adversaries. A trip to the “train station” awaits those who dare cross Rip’s path.

