Recall alert: Nearly 6,000 pounds of lobster meat recalled amid listeria concerns

BUCKSPORT, Maine — Greenhead Lobster Products on Saturday recalled 5,749 pounds of frozen cooked lobster meat due to potential listeria contamination.

According to the Bucksport, Maine-based company, the affected products were distributed across Maine and New Hampshire before being sold nationwide through wholesale distributors.

Routine testing revealed the potential contamination, but no illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the recall, the notice stated.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, listeriosis can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, the elderly and others with weakened immune systems.

Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeriosis can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women, the recall notice stated.

The affected products are as follows:

Greenhead Lobster Frozen Cooked Claw and Knuckle Meat : 2-pound packages with "use by" dates of May 10, 2023; June 8-10, 2023; June 15, 2023; June 17, 2023; June 23, 2023; June 28, 2023; and Aug. 3, 2023.

Greenhead Lobster Frozen Cooked Claw and Knuckle Meat : 1-pound packages with a "use by" date of June 22, 2023.

Greenhead Lobster Frozen Cooked Broken Meat : 2-pound packages with "use by" dates of May 10, 2023; June 17, 2023; June 22-23, 2023; Aug. 3, 2023; and Aug. 24-25, 2023.

Greenhead Lobster Frozen Cooked Tail Meat : 2-pound packages with "use by" dates of June 17, 2023 and June 22-23, 2023.

Greenhead Lobster Frozen Cooked Claw and Knuckle Meat : 10.3-ounce packages with "use by" dates of May 10, 2023, and June 9-10, 2023.

: 10.3-ounce packages with “use by” dates of May 10, 2023, and June 9-10, 2023. Greenhead Lobster Frozen Cooked Scored Claws: 3-pound packages with “use by” dates of June 8, 2023, and June 15, 2023.

Consumers who have purchased the affected products are advised not to consume them and and to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

