Can I as the executrix of my mother's estate, make a partial cash distribution heirs before completing the probate process?
I am located in NJ. My mother passed away December 28, 2020. We have sold her house, car and I've consolidated almost all cash & cd's into one Estate account. The estate & inheritance tax has been filed and I am now past the 9 month period where creditors should've contacted me. I wanted to make a partial distribution of some of the cash to my brothers and I who are the named beneficiaries in the will.avvo.com
