CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

State Department of Treasury announces drop in gas tax by 8.3 cents

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WVfYn_0cG0eHAH00

New Jersey's gas tax went down Friday despite gas prices around the nation increasing by $1 average this year alone.

The New Jersey Department of the Treasury announced that the gas tax rate dropped by 8.3 cents.

The 8.3 cent drop only took effect on Oct. 1. Drivers shouldn't expect an immediate drop at the pump because gas currently in the tanks at the stations is already paid for.

Once the gas tanks are refilled, New Jersey residents will see some relief in about a week.

AAA says until then, drivers need to be savvy consumers and shop around - especially when there are price differences between cash and credit card.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
WSFA

State gas tax goes into effect this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Drivers looking to fill up their tanks this weekend should expect to pay two more cents per gallon more at the pump. It’s the final phase of Alabama’s gas tax that went into effect as a part of the rebuild Alabama Act in 2019. The tax...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Sedalia Democrat

2.5-cent Missouri gas tax increase hits Friday

Starting Friday, Oct 1, every gallon of gas in Missouri will be taxed an additional 2.5 cents. In July, Gov. Mike Parson signed a tax increase into law that phases in the fuel tax over five …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Gas Prices#The New Jersey Department#Aaa
NJ Spotlight

Business Report: Gas tax drops in NJ, Murphy threatens ‘nuclear option’ over NYC congestion pricing

The state’s gas tax dropped by 8.3 cents on Friday to 42.4 cents a gallon. If you are a New Jersey driver you just got a tax break. The state’s gas tax dropped by 8.3 cents on Friday to 42.4 cents a gallon. The gas tax is set each year based on fuel consumption projections. Last year there was a tax increase when gas tax revenues slumped as so many drivers stayed home during the pandemic. As of Friday, the average price for a gallon of gas in New Jersey is $3.22, so even with this tax decrease, gas prices here are still a few cents higher than the national average, according to AAA.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
districtchronicles.com

NJ’s Gas Tax Drops | Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice

The Garden State’s gas tax drops Friday by several cents per gallon, offsetting last October’s pandemic-related increase. The tax decreased by 8.3 cents and now totals 42.4 cents per gallon following the last increase of 9.3 cents, News12 reports. Meanwhile, the tax for diesel is dropping from 57.7 to 49.4...
TRAFFIC
News 12

New Jersey’s gas tax will decrease by 8.3 cents on Friday

New Jersey drivers can expect a little bit of relief on gas prices on Friday. The state gas tax is scheduled to drop by 8.3 cents beginning Oct. 1. That decrease is in accordance with a 2016 state statute that requires funds to support New Jersey's Transportation Trust Fund.
TRAFFIC
FingerLakes1

New York State Department of Labor announces $15 minimum wage phase-in as labor shortages drive up wage earnings

The minimum wage will continue to increase in order to reach the overall goal of $15 across New York State. The New York State Department of Labor announced the state’s $15 minimum wage phase-in will continue, with the next stage taking effect December 31, 2021. The announcement follows a statutorily required report by the Division of the Budget that found evidence of pressure for wages to rise in the midst of a pandemic-driven labor shortage. The minimum wage will rise to $15 per hour on Long Island and in Westchester, matching the $15 hourly minimum already set in New York City. The Director of the Division of Budget, together with the Commissioner of Labor, determined that the minimum wage should rise to $13.20 per hour in the rest of the state based upon economic factors and indices.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Gas Price
thelakewoodscoop.com

Fill’er Up! New Jersey’s Gas Tax Drops For First Time in Years

If you’re running low on gasoline but have been balking at the outrageous gas prices in New Jersey, today’s drop of 8.3 cents per gallon in the state’s gas tax might give you some comfort. The average price of gasoline dove significantly this morning as the state’s unexpected drop in the gas tax went into effect.
TRAFFIC
KMZU

Missouri State Representative Peggy McGaugh releases information about the new gas tax increase

State Representative Peggy McGaugh (R-39) has released the following report regarding the gas tax increase. “Happy Fall to you and your family! The combines are in the fields and I have been told that we are looking at a great harvest this year. Gas Tax to Increase but Refunds Will Be Available (SB 262) I wish everyone to be aware of the gas tax increase taking affect as of October 1.
MISSOURI STATE
Blue Springs Examiner

Local gas tax? The voters say no

• “GASOLINE TAX HERE SOUNDLY DEFEATED” – Independence voters rejected by nearly a 9-1 margin a proposition Tuesday for a one-cent city gasoline tax. The gas tax proposition was resoundingly defeated in all of the city’s 65 precincts. There was considerable campaigning against the proposed gas tax, but the city...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
News 12

News 12

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy