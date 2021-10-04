State Department of Treasury announces drop in gas tax by 8.3 cents

New Jersey's gas tax went down Friday despite gas prices around the nation increasing by $1 average this year alone.

The New Jersey Department of the Treasury announced that the gas tax rate dropped by 8.3 cents.

The 8.3 cent drop only took effect on Oct. 1. Drivers shouldn't expect an immediate drop at the pump because gas currently in the tanks at the stations is already paid for.

Once the gas tanks are refilled, New Jersey residents will see some relief in about a week.

AAA says until then, drivers need to be savvy consumers and shop around - especially when there are price differences between cash and credit card.