ICIJ's Pandora Papers reveal top names of Imran Khan's cabinet including FM who 'hide wealth offshore'

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIslamabad [Pakistan], October 4 (ANI): The Pandora Papers has revealed names of 700 Pakistani individuals and members of Prime Minister Imran Khan's cabinet, inner circle, including cabinet ministers, their families and major financial backers, who have secretly owned an array of companies and trusts holding millions of dollars of hidden wealth, according to Internation Consortium of Investigative Journalists.

hawaiitelegraph.com

Pandora Papers: Opposition calls Imran Khan's investigation cell 'hoax'

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 5 (ANI): Pakistan's opposition parties on Monday termed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's move to establish a cell to investigate the Pakistani nationals whose names appeared in the Pandora Papers "a hoax" and called for an inquiry through a judicial commission or an independent commission like that of Panama Papers.
WORLD
Reuters

Factbox: Key findings of leaked Pandora Papers on offshore wealth

Oct 4 (Reuters) - A group of news organisations has released the following main findings after reviewing what it describes as a massive leak of confidential financial records revealing assets held offshore by politicians and public officials worldwide. The news reports have been published by the International Consortium of Investigative...
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Release of Pandora Papers ruffles Pakistani politics; Imran Khan vows probe

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 4 (ANI): The release of Pandora Papers containing names of the close associates of Imran Khan has ruffled Pakistani politics and sparked calls for the resignation of the Pakistani Prime Minister. The news published documents has revealed names of 700 Pakistani individuals and members of Prime Minister...
ASIA
BBC

Pandora Papers: Pakistan's Imran Khan pledges to 'investigate wrongdoing'

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has said his government will investigate citizens linked to a massive leak on hidden global wealth. The Pandora Papers link hundreds of Pakistanis, including members of Mr Khan's cabinet, to wealth secretly moved through offshore companies. They rank among history's biggest financial leaks, exposing dealings...
ASIA
Person
Arif Naqvi
Person
Imran Khan
Person
Pervez Musharraf
Morganton News Herald

Who's who in the 'Pandora Papers' investigation

The investigation found that advisers helped King Abdullah II of Jordan set up at least three dozen shell companies from 1995 to 2017, helping the monarch buy 14 homes worth more than $106 million in the U.S. and the U.K. One was a $23 million California ocean-view property bought in 2017 through a company in the British Virgin Islands, a tax haven in the Caribbean.
WORLD
Asbarez News

Aliyev’s Secret Wealth Exposed in Pandora Papers

The secret wealth and dealings of world leaders, politicians and billionaires has been exposed in one of the biggest leaks of financial documents that feature some 35 current and former leaders and more than 300 public officials in what is being dubbed the Pandora Papers. President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan...
WORLD
dailynewsen.com

Coronavirus, last minute | The Government announces that it will soon eliminate restrictions to access the terminals of Aena airports

The Minister of Transport, Raquel Sánchez, has announced this Saturday that the Council of Ministers will approve in the coming days that "restrictions on access to terminals" are eliminated at Aena airports, thanks to the progressive output of the pandemic. "We are going to bring these farewells or reception, facilitating...
PUBLIC HEALTH
dailynewsen.com

Happed in Excavators: The 'Wild West' Taliban is returned to Afghanistan

It is not that in Afghanistan there was no death penalty under the previous government. Only that, now that the Taliban have returned to power, the executions return to the public squares and with the same brutality with which they horrified the world more than two decades ago. Between acting Comedously not to scare those who move timidly between scenarios to recognize them, and to terrorize their own to give an example and remember Afghans who commands now, the Taliban are choosing, without a doubt, the two.
WORLD
