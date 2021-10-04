CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Motorcyclist killed in crash outside Fresno

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash just outside Fresno on Sunday morning.

The California Highway Patrol says the rider, a man in his late twenties or early thirties, was at Friant Road and Lost Lake Road at about 11 am when the crash happened.

According to witnesses, he was speeding on the shoulder of Friant Road when he flew over the concrete and hit the other side.

He died at the scene.

Authorities are still investigating the crash. They say the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.

This is the second deadly motorcycle crash in the Fresno area in two days.

RELATED: Motorcyclist killed in crash with truck in northeast Fresno

On Saturday, a motorcyclist died after crashing his bike into the back of a truck in northeast Fresno.

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

