Champaign County Sheriff's Office Investigating Death of Employee at KTH
The Champaign County Sheriff's Office says a 66-year-old Sidney man passed away Friday while working the third shift at KTH. Michael Ray Chappie was found pinned between two coils when other workers discovered him after returning from a break. Chappie was a crane operator at the factory. Deputies stated factory workers were having issues with measurements on the coils and enlisted Chappie to assist.www.peakofohio.com
