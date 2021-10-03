Blakeley plans two delta cruises in October

BLAKELEY – Historic Blakeley State Park will have two special cruises of the Mobile-Tensaw Delta in October. On Saturday, Oct. 9, the park boat, the Delta Explorer, will set out on a site-seeing cruise through the delta combined with a seafood lunch at one of the Mobile area’s favorite restaurants. Departing from the Blakeley dock at 10:30 a.m. the cruise will venture through one of the nation’s most biodiverse ecosystems as passengers wind their way to the popular Bluegill Restaurant on the Mobile Bay Causeway.