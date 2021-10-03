CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
no thicker than 50mm, 'pitoresk' windows bring back the subtleness of past architecture

Cover picture for the articleJANOŠÍK unveils a new window that looks to the past. when it comes to contemporary homes, a lot of architects and clients look to create bright, airy spaces with massive expanses of glass. czech window and door manufacturer JANOŠÍK is pushing against current design trends with a simple new window called ‘pitoresk’.

Taste Of Home

If You See an Elephant Statue at a Front Door, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever completed an interior redecorating project, perhaps you’ve considered feng shui—the ancient Chinese practice of creating flow and balance in the home. This traditional practice encourages decluttering and organizing items in a way that brings positive energy to the space you’re designing. It also welcomes the addition of figurines that bring good fortune, like a dragon, Mandarin ducks or an elephant.
ANIMALS
Robb Report

First Look: This Just Renovated $7.2 Million NYC Loft Is in a Building Celebrities Love

It often takes living in a new home or condo for a bit to work out all the pros and cons of the pre-existing interior design. That’s what happened between a young couple and their loft at 155 Franklin: After a year there, they decided it was time for some renovations. They tasked Dumais Interior Design with reworking the 2,400-square-foot unit and making it feel more fresh. Now, they’ve listed the place for $7.2 million, so all of those updates could soon be yours. The home is a true loft with an open floor plan, and it’s situated in Tribeca overlooking...
INTERIOR DESIGN
designboom.com

3D-printed house 'rain catcher' drizzles with sustainable self-sufficient design

The 3D-printed house makes the most of the natural resources and climate conditions of the UK. seen as a vision for a detached house and built out of a 3D-printed shell, the rain catcher by tactus design workshop in the UK, takes into account how the size and configuration of homes needs to respond to different uses and requirements. constructed out of raw earth and mixed compounds, the design’s purpose is threefold. by using the combination of site-sourced materials and off-site pre-formed components, the carbon footprint is certainly reduced; secondly, through avoiding wastage for refurbishment, flexible and easy internal alteration of the layout is guaranteed; finally, by making the mosts of the natural resources and climate conditions, self-sufficiency is achieved.
HOME & GARDEN
yankodesign.com

Bring your yard to life with these products designed to transform your backyard into the ultimate fun space!

In these pandemic-stricken times, we find ourselves spending more and more time at home. However, sitting in the same old four walls of our bedroom can become quite boring, and sometimes the only fresh air we really get is when we step out into our yards. Although we shouldn’t underestimate our backyards, they can be locations of major fun, recreation, and relaxation…depending on how we do them up! How about turning your backyard into an ideal date spot for you and your partner, or hosting a barbecue party with the best grill in the market? We’ve curated a collection of product designs to help you transform these exciting ideas into a reality! These products will turn your yard into the ultimate relaxation destination. We bet you won’t want to step out of your yard, once you introduce these products to it! From single-use shipping containers repurposed into swimming pools to a tiny backyard home/office – these designs will majorly transform your humble backyard!
YOGA
Beta News

Windows 7 2021 Edition brings in elements of Windows 11

Windows 11 is set to start rolling out to compatible systems from next month, but for many people, Microsoft’s operating system design peaked with Windows 7. Will the brand new operating system win over the doubters? It’s too early to say, but Windows 7 2021 Edition gives us the best of both worlds -- the aged operating system we know and love, brought bang up to date with modern Windows 11 looks and features.
COMPUTERS
Tree Hugger

Windows Deliver a Lot More Than Just Light and Air

We have said it before: windows are hard. They are particularly hard in northern countries like Sweden, where during winter the days are short and the sun is very low in the sky. Window design in cold climates is a technical balancing act. You want it big to get the light, but you want it small to minimize the heat loss. But there is so much more that windows have to do for our social and emotional well-being. Perhaps that's why they play such an outsized role in the paintings of Sweden's Carl Larssen.
INTERIOR DESIGN
designboom.com

roman vlasov's floating concept house emerges from coastal cliffs

Roman vlasov looks toward a rocky, coastal cliff to envision his concept 439 house. the dwelling marks a continued exploration of monumental interventions in a natural context. here, the architecture negotiates between the quiet stillness of the water and the towering, textural rocks. the house emerges from between the landforms, cantilevering out with exaggerated horizontality. it seems to float between the two elements, barely touching both the water and the land. the architect manages to introduce a monumental form into nature without disrupting it.
DESIGN
designboom.com

a cluster of brickwork vaulting forms MAAN studio's house in damghan, iran

Iran-based practice MAAN studio begins the story of its ‘damghan house’ with its front door. the western entrance takes shape as a narrow and stretched brick-roofed corridor, which produces a screen between the public and the private — the street and the house. meandering through this enclosed space, the visitor...
INTERIOR DESIGN
designboom.com

bright yellow tones clad renovated fried food shop in the suburbs of tokyo

Design studio moment has completed the renewal of ‘beaver’, a specialty fried food shop in the suburbs of tokyo, japan. choosing bright yellow as the new signature color of the restaurant, the designers took over the creative direction of the entire project, from the logo, to the menu board graphics, and the staff uniform design. the new design brings out new possibilities and attractions, by focusing on beaver’s main feature, ‘frying everything’.
HOME & GARDEN
designboom.com

100 years of weaving stories: join designboom and odabashian on instagram live

Odabashian has been weaving stories since 1921. the finely crafted, bespoke rugs and tapestries of the miami-based company literally intertwine many fibers of history, culture and, of course, tales, each as unique as the fabric pieces themselves. crafters and materials, artisanal traditions and contemporary techniques, and artistic collaborations and one-off museum, residential and hotel commissions weave together to add even more strands to the brand. founded 100 years ago, it is not a surprise then that the fourth generation family business – one of the oldest rug makers in the americas – is such a beloved leader in the world of weavers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
designboom.com

ingo maurer's 'tubular balance' is a hybrid between a pendant light and a table lamp

The ‘tubular’ family by ingo maurer welcomes its newest member. with the ‘tubular balance’, ingo maurer introduces the newest member of its ‘tubular’ lamp family, brought to you from the creative mind of sebastian hepting. presenting a linear dynamic character, the intricate glass design takes shape as a hybrid between a pendant light and a table lamp. the light connects to the ceiling with a thin rope and stands on a luminaire base, acting as a counterweight via a tension cable, and keeping the transparent glass tube suspended in mid-air. measuring 125 cm long, the luminaire covers a large area, providing an ideal solution for desk or office lighting.
ELECTRONICS
worldarchitecture.org

Marty Chou Architecture carves out apartment interior with deep-recessed windows in Taipei

Taipei-based architecture practice Marty Chou Architecture has carved out apartment's interior with a strip of deep-recessed windows to increase exposure daylight and create private sleeping quarters. Named KOA Apartment, the apartment, located in Taipei, Taiwan, was conceived as a typical home but designed with a sculptural manner that can create...
INTERIOR DESIGN
designboom.com

invisible studio's beezantium is a new home for bees in somerset

Invisible studio describes its beezantium for the newt in somerset as a folly within the landscape. in the design of the little structure, the team draws on its long tradition of playful and whimsical pavilions, this one in particular housing an apiary and thus, a bee colony. the space is shaped by a number of design considerations informed by the service and exhibition of the hive.
ANIMALS
designboom.com

lorenza bozzoli references rebirth in timeless sofa for natuzzi italia

OBJECTS SHOULD NOT BE SEPARATED FROM THEIR TIME — LORENZA BOZZOLI FOR NATUZZI ITALIA. a witness of her time, milan-based designer lorenza bozzoli has joined natuzzi italia in their latest iteration of the circle of harmony — live the transition. focusing on functionality, sustainability and well-being, bozzoli has added the mediterranean’s hospitality as well as its idea of slow living — one which resonates deeply with our current times — into her new sofa dubbed timeless.
INTERIOR DESIGN
designboom.com

an ensemble of imposing blocks organized around a pool forms ibsen house in brazil

Shared spaces successfully coexist with privacy in ibsen house. located in a residential area of são paulo, brazil, ibsen house offers shared moments between family and friends, fulfilling at the same time, the requirements of privacy. MFMM (matheus farah e manoel maia) arquitetura designed a functional and integrated plan, relying on resources that create possibilities for enjoying time together and guarantee discretion and zeal for intimacy.
HOME & GARDEN
designboom.com

irregularity, dynamism and light form ceramic façades of agrob buchtal

The new kaijo and canyon surfaces by designer markus bischof for agrob buchtal may differ significantly in form, but both create striking, geometric façades. with agrob buchtal’s striking new canyon façade tile, facades can be structured either vertically or horizontally. through light and shadow, its parallel lines are emphasised in ever new ways.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Kokomo Perspective

How to choose the right lighting inside your home

Lighting in a home serves both practical and aesthetic purposes. It's easy to maneuver around a well-lit home, reducing the risk of slips and falls, and the right lighting can help homeowners create their desired ambiance, which typically changes depending on which room you're in. When choosing lighting for their...
INTERIOR DESIGN
designboom.com

arbol design builds a low-cost single house with a focus on quality over quantity

‘house in heguri’ is a minimalist single residence in nara prefecture, japan, with a focus on quality over quantity. the need for a new house was triggered by an increase in the size of the client’s family. arbol design sought to create a simple dwelling, where ‘the scenery and colors can continuously change depending on the people living there’. their aim was to generate a low-cost structure, avoiding extra ornaments and decoration.
VISUAL ART
designboom.com

this house organized around a courtyard is designed for a dog lover

Located on a hill overlooking lake biwa, japan, ‘courtyard house at wani’ is a single-story residence designed for a dog lover who likes outdoor activities. all the rooms are organized around a courtyard, generating a polygonic-shaped cozy outdoor space with an introverted character. ‘we would be happy if a favorite...
HOME & GARDEN

