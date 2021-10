The Frogs lose their second meeting with SMU in two tries and it might be time for some tough discussions:. Oh man this one is tough, Gary. The losses over the past couple of years have begun to sting less and less (which is not a good thing), but coming off of a bye week where the team had an extra week to prepare for a cross town rival that is less talented than you... and they LITERALLY run all over you? That one really stings and the fan base is really starting to turn against you.

